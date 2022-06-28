Johnny Depp is Not Returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise

Johnny Depp‘s spokesperson has said that the actor is not in talks to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Fox News Digital reports that the information is not true and was confirmed as false by Depp’s representatives. After allegations that Depp is going to make a $301 million deal with Disney to appear in the sixth pirate movie, the actor has denied the reports.

The media outlet, Poptopic, attributed the intel to an industry insider.

Depp’s legal team argued in court that he was dropped from the franchise after his ex-wife wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post. In the op-ed, she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

During the cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn confronted Depp with a statement he had made to the press.

“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?” asked Rottenborn, referring to the interview.

“That is true,” he replied. After Disney rejected him, he felt betrayed and said something negative about the company.

During the six-week trial, two alpacas wearing pirate hats were seen outside the courthouse. The trial resulted in a major victory for Depp.

The jury found that Heard had publicly accused Depp of domestic abuse, and as a result, he was awarded $10.35 million in damages.

The panel also ruled that Heard was owed $2 million because Depp had made a statement to the press that her abuse allegations were a “hoax.”