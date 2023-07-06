Johnny Depp Feels ‘Lucky’ after Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Look Ahead After Defamation Trial

According to a source close to Johnny Depp, the actor has moved on from the controversial defamation trial that lasted six weeks. The source revealed that Depp has “closed the chapter” on the trial and feels incredibly lucky to be able to do what he loves. Meanwhile, Amber Heard, after her high-profile trial against her ex-husband, appears to be doing much better and has returned to the spotlight.

Heard, who will reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel, recently spoke about feeling pressure in the industry. She acknowledged the compromises involved in both big franchise movies and smaller indie films. Despite the challenges, Heard expressed her excitement about her upcoming projects and thanked her fans for the warm reception she received at the Taormina Film Festival.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard concluded in June 2022, with a judgment against Heard for defaming Depp in a 2018 op-ed. Depp settled the case in December 2022. Recently, Heard’s director expressed confidence in her abilities and predicted a “hell of a comeback” for her career.

During the Cannes Film Festival, Depp faced questions from the media about his experiences since the trial. He shared that he no longer feels the need for Hollywood and doesn’t consider himself boycotted by the industry.

Both Depp and Heard are looking ahead, focusing on their respective projects and embracing new opportunities after the highly publicized trial.