Johnny Depp and Courtroom Spectators Burst Out in Laughter at Depp’s Doorman’s Hilarious Testimony

When his doorman testifies in court, Johnny Depp bursts out laughing.

The one hundred million-dollar lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has taken a strange turn when the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s doorman brought hilarity to the courtroom with his unusual testimony.

The jury heard 58-year-old Alejandro Romero’s unusual testimony during Wednesday’s events in the ongoing courtroom fight.

Romero, who has spent time at Depp’s LA mansion where he owns five penthouses, described the occurrence when Heard asked him to look into a trespasser after their dog scratched the front door.

Romero said in a pre-recorded video that he thought to himself, “What?’ Four inches off the ground? The dog was scratching.”

“In my head, you think someone is trying to get into your unit with scratches four inches above the floor?” he said while vaping and driving in the video clip.

Reacting to Romero’s funny testimony, Depp burst out laughing and the public gallery also joined in with Romero adding, “They were terrified”.

“They asked me to go inside the unit and inspect each room individually. It’s part of my job, so I did it,” Romero told the court.

Watch the testimony below!

