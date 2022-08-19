John Legend Son Miles Warms Hearts During Zoom Meeting

Many people love John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family. The singer and model recently announced they are pregnant with their fourth child, nearly two years after the devastating loss of their baby boy Jack. In a recent zoom appearance, their son Miles Theodore showcased just how much he loves his dad’s new song.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Legend shared a video on Instagram of his 3-year-old son dancing along to his new dance track “All She Wanna Do.” The song is a collab between Legend and rapper Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth as he sings along to the track. “Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy’s shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb,” Legend captioned the video.

It’s not the first time one of Legend’s family members has crashed a zoom meeting. During the singer’s virtual appearance on Carrie and Tommy, the camera showed the 36-year-old’s growing belly as Legend talked about writing love songs. She then bent down into the camera and waved to the hosts. They all congratulated the couple on their baby news.

Teigen and Legend share Miles and daughter Luna, 6. In Sept. 2020, they suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple’s third baby, son Jack. Teigen later announced that she was undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of getting pregnant again, and in Feb. 2021 she announced her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned her pregnancy announcement. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.” She continued, admitting that the pregnancy has been nervewracking at times due to her fear. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she added.