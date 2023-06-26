John Goodman Feels ‘Terrible’ for Roseanne Barr and Her Departure

John Goodman, known for his role as Roseanne Barr‘s on-screen husband, reflected on the circumstances surrounding Barr’s dismissal from their show in 2018 and shared his thoughts on a potential reunion with her.

After portraying Dan and Roseanne Conner on “Roseanne” from 1988 to 1998, Goodman and Barr agreed to revive the show with the same title. The nine-episode season aired from March to May 2018, but Barr’s controversial remarks on Twitter, which included racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, led to her termination from the show. While Barr apologized for what she referred to as a “bad joke,” the network rebranded the series as “The Conners” and explained Barr’s absence through an off-screen death. This period was challenging for Goodman.

In an interview with The Sunday Times that same year, Goodman expressed his surprise at the response and stated, “I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about that … I know for a fact that she’s not a racist.” He also acknowledged that Barr was facing a difficult time due to the controversy.

During a conversation with Variety at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Goodman was asked if he regretted his previous comments. He responded with a firm “No” and explained that during interviews and promotional events, there were attacks on Barr that made him uncomfortable. He empathized with her and expressed his sadness over the entire situation, emphasizing that he had enjoyed working with her and still cared for her as an individual.

While Goodman still holds affection for Barr, he seems hesitant to reconnect with her professionally. When asked if he would consider working with her again, he responded, “I don’t know. If she’d like to… I just don’t know. I miss her. I wish her well.” However, he had positive remarks about Barr’s contributions to the show now known as “The Conners,” recognizing its ability to address the struggles of living paycheck to paycheck with humor.

John Goodman’s sentiments reflect a complex mix of emotions regarding his former co-star, acknowledging the difficult circumstances while expressing care for Barr as a person. As for a potential collaboration in the future, Goodman’s response suggests he remains uncertain about the possibility.