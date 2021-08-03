The Suicide Squad is really almost here now. We’ve said it before but at this point we are literally days away from the premiere and I, personally, can’t wait. In less surprising news John Cena wore his Peacemaker costume to The Suicide Squad premiere.

This isn’t the first time Cena has been caught wearing the costume in public. He seems to love the thing and will take any excuse to wear it. That’s why it’s not that surprising that he would choose to wear the costume to the premiere of the film.

In fact it seems to have become something of a running joke with everyone on set. James Gunn previously joked he wasn’t sure Peacemaker would get a season 2 since Cena kept stealing the costume! He claimed HBO wouldn’t give them a second season since they were over budget.

Though, it certainly, to me, seemed like nothing but jokes. Who knows though? Let’s hope there is no truth behind those statements.

Gunn said while laughing, “By the way, John stole this outfit. I just want to tell everybody that we’ve asked him. Because after we shot The Suicide Squad, we shot the Peacemaker TV series, and I kept telling him to quit taking the outfit. I know it doesn’t look like it’s that expense, but these costumes are tens of thousands of dollars to put together. And we’re hoping for a Season 2, and now HBO’s not gonna give it to us, because we’re over budget.”

If you’re excited for The Suicide Squad you aren’t the only ones! Luckily the wait is very nearly over as we mentioned above. The Suicide Squad officially launches on Friday, August 6 2021.

Hopefully Cena enjoyed The Suicide Squad premiere!

You’ll be able to watch The Suicide Squad both on HBO Max and in movie theatres. Peacemaker will arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2022, though!