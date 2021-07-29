Jodie Turner-Smith Might Be Calypso In Kraven The Hunter!

Sony is determined to make its own universe out of the Spider-Man franchise. It has Venom: Let There Be Carnage coming out later this year. At some point after that we’ll have Kraven The Hunter release as well. There’s no official word on the two universes, Sony’s and the MCU, merging but we now know that Jodie Turner-Smith might play Calypso in the upcoming Kraven The Hunter film.

The idea of Kraven The Hunter crossing over with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is awesome, but it might not be able to happen. The titular Kraven The Hunter will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson who has already been in the MCU. He originally portrayed Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. That would make his crossing over into the MCU incredibly awkward. Especially if he were to run into the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Quicksilver’s sister.

In the comics Calypso is both Kraven’s partner in crime and his lover. I personally know her from the 90’s Spider-Man series, where she was A doctor who helped Spider-Man before becoming Calypso later on. I’m unfamiliar with her history in the comics, so can’t comment on whether or not that lines up with the animated series of not.

We have no doubt that Jodie Turner-Smith will do an awesome job as Calypso in the upcoming film. Tying her to Kraven’s origin story is a smart decision that is sure to pay off. Without being able to put him against Spider-Man in his first outing, Kraven the Hunter will need a dependable cast of side characters to help the film reach its full potential!

