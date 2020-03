Norman Reedus talks to Jimmy Fallon about how he and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got to bond with Tom Cruise over a shared stuntman at Comic-Con, what it was like “Tokyo drifting” in a freak snowstorm for Ride with Norman Reedus and just how destructive Season 10 of the Walking Dead is going to get.

The Walking Dead is back in full swing, as Season 10 Episode 11 shows up on AMC this Sunday night. Click here to check out a speak peek of the episode.