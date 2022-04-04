Jim Carrey Answers the Question: Will he Bring Back any of His Most Famous Roles?

Jim Carrey has a lengthy theatrical career behind him, one that may be coming to an end now that he’s been cast in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. While he claims things might alter, he has just confirmed that his most famous parts will never be performed again.

“I don’t have anything in mind that I would like to. Most of the time when you make something that really hits with people, the sequels have a diminishing return. If you do it long enough after the fact, you’re kind of imitating yourself now; you’re not using your original inspiration. These [Sonic] movies were made close together, and they were like an evolution that was being planned in my own head, at least, from the get-go.”

The man who gave life to the Grinch, Truman Burbank, Ace Ventura and Lloyd Christmas in two Dumb and Dumber movies made the above comments during an interview with ComicBook. However, after making a brief appearance in last year’s Super Bowl commercial as his Cable Guy character, he claimed that fans loved seeing him return. But he also said that at this point in his life, he simply likes to live and believes there isn’t much more for him to accomplish.

That is not to say that he won’t return for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 should it happen (and Robotnik survives), but we can assume that any more famous Carrey favorites will not be resurrected and brought back to the screen before he fulfills his retirement vow.