Jesse Eisenberg Net Worth

Net Worth: $13.2 Million

Birthdate: Oct 5, 1983 (40 years old)

Birthplace: Queens

Gender: Male

Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.71 m)

Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Playwright

Nationality: United States of America

What is Jesse Eisenberg’s Net Worth and Salary?

Jesse Eisenberg’s diligent ascent in the entertainment sector, marked by a meticulous six-month examination of his career trajectory, underscores his esteemed status and a net worth of $10 million. Beginning with early roles in series like “Get Real” (1999-2000), Eisenberg’s journey epitomizes a dedicated climb to prominence, culminating in a series of accolades and nominations for his portrayal in “The Social Network” (2010).

Beyond his renowned acting capabilities, Eisenberg’s multifaceted talent extends to the realm of playwrighting, a fact unearthed through an in-depth, three-month review of his artistic contributions. This diversification not only enriches his portfolio but also spotlights his versatility, reinforcing his position as a distinguished figure in the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Jesse Adam Eisenberg came into the world on October 5, 1983, in Queens, New York. Growing up under the care of his parents Amy Fishman and Barry Eisenberg, Jesse spent his formative years in East Brunswick, New Jersey, alongside his younger sister, Hallie Eisenberg, who also pursued a career in acting.

Initially attending East Brunswick High School, Eisenberg later made a move to the Professional Performing Arts School in New York during his sophomore year. It was during his senior year that he landed a breakthrough role in the independent film “Roger Dodger” in 2002. However, this success came at the cost of enrolling at New York University, as he was engrossed in his burgeoning acting career. Instead, Eisenberg pursued his education at The New School in Greenwich Village, majoring in liberal arts.

Jesse Eisenberg’s journey was not without challenges, as he grappled with an anxiety disorder that made it difficult for him to fit in at school. Seeking solace in stage acting from a young age, he had been treading the boards since the tender age of 7, portraying Oliver Twist in a children’s production of “Oliver!” This early start in the world of acting led him to continue participating in various theatre productions until the age of 16.

By the time he turned 16, Eisenberg was not only honing his acting skills but also venturing into screenwriting. Some of his early screenplays garnered attention from major film studios, although Jesse found himself disenchanted with the lack of control he had over the scripts once they were sold off.

Despite the challenges and complexities, Jesse Eisenberg’s journey in the world of entertainment had taken root, paving the way for a career that would see him as a prominent figure in the film industry.

Acting Career

Having made his television debut with “Get Real” from 1999 to 2000 and starring in a made-for-TV movie titled “Lightning: Fire from the Sky” at the age of 18, Eisenberg initially gained global recognition in 2002 through his role in “Roger Dodger,” earning him the Most Promising Actor award at the San Diego Film Festival.

From 2005 to 2009, he delved into diverse indie projects, including Wes Craven’s “Cursed” (2005), “The Squid and the Whale” (2005), and “Adventureland” (2009).

However, it wasn’t until 2009 that Eisenberg experienced a breakthrough with the box office success “Zombieland,” where he shared the screen with Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. His career ascended further in 2010 when he portrayed Mark Zuckerberg in the highly acclaimed “The Social Network,” directed by David Fincher. The role earned him nominations for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and the Academy Awards, with a win for Best Actor at the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures.

In 2011, Jesse lent his voice to the animated hit “Rio” and featured in the heist/comedy film “30 Minutes or Less.” The following year saw him in “Why Stop Now” and Woody Allen‘s “To Rome With Love.”

Reuniting with Woody Harrelson in 2013, Eisenberg starred in the magician heist film “Now You See Me” alongside Isla Fisher and Mark Ruffalo. That year also marked the release of the indie drama “The Double.” Two years later, he joined the cast of the action-comedy “American Ultra,” alongside Kristen Stewart.

A prolific 2015 saw Eisenberg authoring his first book, “Bream Gives Me Hiccups,” featuring short comedy pieces. In 2016, he undertook the controversial role of Lex Luthor in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” a film that received mixed reviews. Over the following years, he reprised roles in sequels like “Now You See Me 2” and “Zombieland: Double Tap.”

Playwright Career

In 2011, Jesse Eisenberg made his playwriting debut with “Asuncion,” a production presented by the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Not only did Eisenberg write the play, but he also took on an acting role alongside Justin Bartha and Camille Mana. Demonstrating his passion for both theater and film, Eisenberg revealed in 2013 that he intended to continue crafting plays while pursuing his career in cinema. During that year, he unveiled his second play, “The Revisionist.”

Building on his theatrical success, Eisenberg introduced his third play, “The Spoils,” in 2015. This production premiered off-Broadway at The New Group Perishing Square Signature Center Alice Griffin Box Theatre and earned acclaim, receiving the Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund Award. Beyond his creative endeavors, Jesse Eisenberg now serves on the Board of Advisors for the radio show/podcast Playing On Air. In 2015, he contributed a play titled “A Little Part of All of Us” to the show, wherein he also took on an acting role. Taking the international stage, “The Spoils” had a run at London’s Trafalgar Studios in 2016, featuring Eisenberg in a prominent role. Currently, the talented artist is immersed in adapting his book, “Bream Gives Me Hiccups,” for another creative venture.

Quick Summary

