Jeremy Renner was Trying to Save His Nephew Before Being Crushed by Snowplow

Praise is being heaped on Jeremy Renner as additional details come to light in the wake of his snowplowing accident, hailing him a real-life hero.

According to an incident report procured by Fox News, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office declared that Renner had been attempting to tow his nephew’s truck from a snowbank at his Nevadan home in Reno along a private road.

“Renner was pulled under the Pistenbully, and the track rolled over him,” the report stated.

Renner’s unfortunate encounter with the formidable PistenBully snow machine on New Year’s Day left him in a state of shock – this massive vehicle weighs an astounding 14,330 pounds! The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed its weight.

The PistenBully began to slip down a slope, prompting the Marvel star to jump out of the vehicle urgently.

Unfortunately, he neglected to engage the emergency brake, causing the hulking plow to careen toward his nephew, who was passively sitting in a truck.

In order to operate the snowplow, one had to step on a track. Renner endeavored to ascend that track so as to steer or stop the vehicle.

“Renner suffered injuries to his torso, extremities, face and head,” the incident report added.

Over the weekend, the lead of “Mayor of Kingstown” took to social media to divulge that he’s been actively working on recovering from his turbulent experience.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself in the hospital with an aide assisting him by stretching his legs, saying, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he said in part.

The Hollywood actor additionally shared that he had suffered more than 30 broken bones in the crash, and graciously expressed his appreciation for all of the kind words from fans.

Renner suffered an injury in the vicinity of Mt. Rose Highway, a roadway connecting Lake Tahoe and other regions.

On the first day of 2021, Renner’s representatives declared that the Marvel actor had suffered some injuries.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023,” the statement said. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

During a press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam recalled the New Year’s Day incident when deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury just before 9 a.m.

Balaam reported that the Mt. Rose region had received an impressive three feet of snow overnight, leaving several cars stranded in its wake.

After hauling his car out of the snowbank, Renner alighted from the snowcat, and soon after he watched as it began to lumber away. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat,” Balaam said.

On Jan, 17, the “Avengers” star shared on Twitter that he was home from the hospital.

Responding to a tweet posted by the “Mayor of Kingstown” Twitter account, 52-year-old actor shared his excitement for season 2’s premiere.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner responded.

Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox News Digital the accident could have been fatal. And while Renner’s recovery is going well, he will likely face a difficult road, extensive rehab and potential chronic pain.