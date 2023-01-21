Jeremy Renner Update: Actors Says He Broke Dozens of Bones, Sets Goals for Recovery

In this New Year, Jeremy Renner has stated some peculiar resolutions to work on. On Saturday morning, the actor shared a picture of him in physical therapy with his fans, giving them an insight into his current condition. Though that was important to share with everyone following him, he truly wanted to thank each and every one for their having sent words of encouragement during such challenging moments.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote on Instagram. The 52-year-old actor was badly injured in a snow plow accident earlier this month, which he referred to as a “tragedy for my entire family.” After Renner was rescued by helicopter and rushed to the nearest trauma center, he needed extensive surgery to and time in the intensive care unit. Just this week he returned home, but this new photo of him in a hospital bed shows that his recovery process is far from over.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I,” the actor wrote. “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

On Saturday morning, Renner’s post exploded with over 300,000 likes in just 30 minutes! A plethora of supporters expressed their sentiments through comments such as friends, fans and colleagues. They even highlighted some of his iconic roles including Hawk-Eye at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“If you can reverse the snap, you can reverse this,” one person wrote. Another added: “God bless you Jeremy. Hope you have a speedy recovery. We would love to see you back on screen soon.” A third commented: “Hell yeah Hawkeye!!!! Continue getting better Jeremy.”

At the dawn of January 1st, 2023, tragedy befell Renner as he was visiting his isolated estate in Nevada, according to a report by CNN. Renner was doing his best to clear the snowfall that had blocked local roads near his home with a Snowcat, an enormous machine documented on his Instagram. Shockingly, while operating it he was tragically run over and crushed — the details of this incident are still under investigation.

Early reports focused on the damage to Renner’s leg, but his chest and torso may have been the direst injuries. A 911 call log from the day of the accident notes that Renner was having “extreme [difficulty] breathing, and that “the right side of his chest is collapsed – upper torso is crushed.” It’s not clear how long the acto must continue treatment or when fans might see him out and about again.