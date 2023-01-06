Jeremy Renner Shares Video from His Hospital Bed, Providing Update and that He’s Getting Pampered

Jeremy Renner shared a hospital video on his Instagram account Thursday that showed him getting a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and laying in a hospital bed.

The video was captioned, “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you. For your love.”

“That was the first shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner can be heard saying through his oxygen mask. “Gross.”

The video was also shared on Renner’s verified Twitter account with a message reading, “A “not no [sic] great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

Following an unfortunate accident involving a snow plow near his Nevada home on New Year’s Day, he has been undergoing two surgeries and is slowly but surely improving.

While the Marvel star was shoveling snow off a private driveway in order to allow family members who had gathered for the holidays to leave his house, tragedy struck and he suffered an accident, according to CNN’s earlier report.

According to the 911 call log released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowcat vehicle in the incident.

Through a historical records request, CNN obtained the 911 call log. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office then proceeded to obscure the caller’s identity from public view.

The call to 911 was made at 8:55 AM local time on Sunday.

“Subject was run over by a snowcat,” the log reads. Responding person is screaming – responding person states subject is down and subject has been crushed.

It later identifies the subject as Renner.

“[Renner] is moaning loudly in the background – serious bleeding,” the 911 dispatcher notes in the call log. “[Renner] is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from.”

Another note in the log says that Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” and that Renner has “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

After 49 minutes had passed since the call was received, Renner was loaded into a helicopter and quickly transported to the hospital.

“[Renner] has all kinds of injuries but is currently [breathing] and [conscious],” the log reads.

Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed on Tuesday to convey his immense appreciation for the backing he has received.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote. “Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”