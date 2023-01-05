Jeremy Renner Injury Update: 911 Call Reveals 7 Ton Snowplow Caused Collapsed Lungs, Crushed His Chest

Jeremy Renner‘s health had taken a drastic turn for the worse — with painful chest and torso traumas – as established by the 911 call made just minutes after he was run over by a Snowcat.

TMZ acquired the 911 emergency log which included comments from the call made at Renner’s crash site during the weekend. The transcript noted that Renner was heard moaning in the background of this distress call and suffering severe bleeding, plus additional unknown injuries to his head.

The log provides a thorough account of the accident, including the fact that Renner experienced “complete crushing” from the Snowcat and was having immense trouble trying to breathe.

The most disturbing element reported in the log was that Renner’s chest had collapsed in and his upper torso was crushed and suffered severe damage. He was quickly transported by air to a nearby hospital from where the crash happened.

The actor Chris Renner was lending a helping hand to a family member and assisting them with digging out their car from heavy snow when tragedy struck. According to local officials, he exited his vehicle in order to have a quick chat with them when it started rolling forward. In an attempt of stopping the Snowcat, Renner tried getting back into the driver’s seat but unfortunately ended up being crushed by it instead.

On Tuesday, Jeremy expressed his immense gratitude to all who showed their support by posting a photo from his hospital bed. The image revealed some quite serious injuries on his face; however, the rest of his body was not shown.