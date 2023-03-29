Jeremy Renner Credits a Beloved Individual for Assisting him to Recuperate Swiftly from his Accident

Thanks to the healing influence of a special someone, Jeremy Renner has made an impressive recovery from his snowplow accident in January.

On the occasion of his daughter Ava’s 10th birthday, Renner penned a heartwarming tribute to her on Instagram; she is clearly one of his greatest sources of strength.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast,” he wrote, along with a photo of him and his daughter, whose face was blocked by a sticker.

“I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you,” he added.

“I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours,” he concluded his message.

Sonni Pacheco, Renner’s ex-wife and Ava’s mother, was his partner when their daughter was born. Soon after, the two wed briefly before ultimately ending the marriage.

They divorced after 10 months of marriage and share custody of their only child.

On January 1, Renner responded to a family member’s call for help when their vehicle became embedded in the vast depths of snow at his Reno home. An astonishing three feet of precipitation had fallen overnight prior to this incident.

With a 14,000-pound snowcat named PistenBully, Renner managed to rescue the vehicle stuck in the driveway. He got off of the machine and was talking with a relative when unexpectedly, it started rolling. Inevitably crushing him beneath its weight, leaving Renner with dire orthopedic injuries.

After divulging that he had endured over 30 fractures, Renner kept his followers informed each step of the way as he underwent multiple surgeries and recuperated.

Just several days back, Renner unveiled an exhilarating update on his healing journey with a video of him walking using an antigravity treadmill.

In a Twitter video, Renner shared his remarkable story of utilizing 40% of his body weight to tread on a machine.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Just days prior, Renner had shared an update on his beloved snowplow – the same one that ended up running him over – posting to Instagram story that it was “finally making its way back home”.