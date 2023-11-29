Jeremy Davies Net Worth: $3.7 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $3.7 Million

Date of Birth:Oct 8, 1969 (54 years old)

Place of Birth:Traverse City

Gender:Male

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Jeremy Davies’ Net Worth?

In my extensive research over the past few months, I’ve examined the career of Jeremy Davies, an American actor whose $3.7 million net worth is a testament to his versatility and talent in the entertainment industry. Born in Traverse City, Michigan, Davies honed his acting skills at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in California. His early roles in the ’90s, including appearances in “The Wonder Years” and “Guncrazy,” laid the foundation for his later success.

Davies’ breakthrough came with his portrayal of Timothy E. Upham in Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan,” a role that placed him alongside notable actors like Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. This performance paved the way for further notable roles in films such as “Solaris,” “Secretary,” and “Helter Skelter.” His versatility extended to television, where he made a significant impact in ABC’s “Lost” as the physicist Daniel Faraday, and in “Justified,” earning an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Dickie Bennett.

Jeremy Davies’ diverse portfolio, which includes films like “Spanking the Monkey,” “Rescue Dawn,” and “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” as well as television shows like “General Hospital” and “Hannibal,” showcases his ability to navigate a range of genres and characters. His continuous contributions to both film and television illustrate his enduring presence and influence in the industry, underscoring his status as a respected and dynamic actor.

Quick summary

