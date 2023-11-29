Jeremy Davies Net Worth
Published on November 29th, 2023 | Updated on November 29th, 2023 | By FanFest
Jeremy Davies Net Worth: $3.7 Million
Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors
Net Worth: $3.7 Million
Date of Birth:Oct 8, 1969 (54 years old)
Place of Birth:Traverse City
Gender:Male
Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)
Profession:Actor
Nationality:United States of America
What is Jeremy Davies’ Net Worth?
In my extensive research over the past few months, I’ve examined the career of Jeremy Davies, an American actor whose $3.7 million net worth is a testament to his versatility and talent in the entertainment industry. Born in Traverse City, Michigan, Davies honed his acting skills at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in California. His early roles in the ’90s, including appearances in “The Wonder Years” and “Guncrazy,” laid the foundation for his later success.
Davies’ breakthrough came with his portrayal of Timothy E. Upham in Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan,” a role that placed him alongside notable actors like Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. This performance paved the way for further notable roles in films such as “Solaris,” “Secretary,” and “Helter Skelter.” His versatility extended to television, where he made a significant impact in ABC’s “Lost” as the physicist Daniel Faraday, and in “Justified,” earning an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Dickie Bennett.
Jeremy Davies’ diverse portfolio, which includes films like “Spanking the Monkey,” “Rescue Dawn,” and “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” as well as television shows like “General Hospital” and “Hannibal,” showcases his ability to navigate a range of genres and characters. His continuous contributions to both film and television illustrate his enduring presence and influence in the industry, underscoring his status as a respected and dynamic actor.
Quick summary
- The article covers American actor Jeremy Davies’ net worth of $3.7 million, highlighting his birthdate, birthplace, and career. It discusses his breakthrough in “Saving Private Ryan,” roles in various productions, including “Lost” and “Justified,” and his Emmy Award. The summary emphasizes Davies’ impact across genres in the entertainment industry.
Micajah McGregor, Editor in Chief of FanFest.com and renowned entertainment journalist, graduated from USC with a focus on Journalism and Film Studies. With an MBA from The Wharton School, he began his career at “PopCulture Pulse” and has been instrumental in shaping FanFest into a prime entertainment news source. Known for his financial analysis of celebrity net worths, Micajah received the ‘Digital Editor of the Year’ award in 2018. He’s also an active blogger, sharing his passion for superhero films and ’90s TV. Contact him at [email protected] for engaging entertainment insights.