Jennifer Lopez Shares ‘Daddy’ Ben Affleck Appreciation Post’ on Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Father’s Day by Sharing Affectionate Post for Husband Ben Affleck

In celebration of Father’s Day, renowned artist Jennifer Lopez took to social media to express her love and appreciation for her husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt “Daddy Appreciation post” dedicated to the 50-year-old Oscar winner. In the post, Affleck confidently displayed his well-toned abs in a mirror selfie, captivating the attention of J.Lo’s 247 million Instagram followers.

“Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa,” she wrote. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

The mirror selfie showcased Affleck holding his phone with one hand, while his impressive physique was complemented by matching shoulder tattoos and a prominent Phoenix back tattoo. The couple, despite their demanding schedules, appeared completely at ease as they cuddled up for a series of candid selfies, radiating joy and contentment in each other’s arms.

Lopez and Affleck, who have a blended family, share five children together. The multi-talented singer has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Affleck, on the other hand, has three children—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The journey of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride. They first got engaged in 2002 and had plans to marry in September 2003. However, their wedding was postponed, and they eventually parted ways in January 2004. Their paths crossed again in April 2021 after Lopez’s split from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Affleck’s separation from Ana de Armas.

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans by announcing their engagement and shared the romantic detail that Affleck had proposed while she was in the bathtub. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, just after midnight on July 17. A month later, they celebrated with a second wedding held at their luxurious $8 million estate in Georgia following their honeymoon in Italy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story continues to capture the attention of fans worldwide, and their enduring affection for one another shines brightly in their heartfelt posts and public displays of affection.