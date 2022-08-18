Jennifer Lopez Set the Bar for Summer’s Most Talked-About Shorts

When it comes to bike shorts, people typically have two opinions: those who love them and wear them all the time, and those who think they’re terrible and never want to wear them. I have always been in the latter group, but Jennifer Lopez‘s latest look might have convinced me to try them out.

On Sunday afternoon, J.Lo went shopping in New York City with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck. She wore a pair of gray spandex shorts that looked very elegant.

Lopez wore cycling shorts and a white shirt. She accessorized with sneakers, a crossbody bag, and sunglasses. Lopez pulled her hair back into a bun and wore minimal makeup.

this my first time ever seen her in biker shorts n i love it here pic.twitter.com/m7D1vMrbgI — Lyna💚| I SAW JLO (@jlobyshxb) August 15, 2022

The Affleck-Lopez family is in New York City for Ben’s 50th birthday. The trip comes weeks after the couple traveled to Paris for their honeymoon, which reportedly left Ben upset. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source previously shared with Page Six, adding that while he’s used to having photos snapped of them, “this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level.”

“Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami,” the insider continued. “Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.”