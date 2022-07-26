Jennifer Lopez Goes Nude for 53rd Birthday Following Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is doing well. She just got married a week ago to Ben Affleck and now she is celebrating her birthday. She also just launched her JLo Body skincare products. To promote the products and her birthday, Lopez took pictures of herself without any clothes on.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty,” Lopez wrote in the caption. She added that because it was her birthday, she was giving away a special sample of her “booty balm” to fans.

Jennifer Lopez is 53 years old. She is on a honeymoon/birthday trip with her husband and kids. People are wondering if she will keep making music and movies. Jennifer Lopez needs to stay positive because the world is a dark place right now.

As for JLo Body, the booty balm usually costs around $65. Lopez spoke with PEOPLE about the brand and the launch campaign, which was shot entirely in the nip.

“We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us,” Lopez tells the outlet. “It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn’t find it on the market.”

Lopez explains the scientific process that was used to create the specific formula for her product, ensuring that it works. “We’re not just taking a random cream and slapping my name on it,” she continues. “It works.”

Of course, she had to share how Affleck feels about how she looks and how her skin is holding up at 53. “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,'” she tells PEOPLE. “He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you’re in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too.”