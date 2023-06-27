Jennifer Lawrence “Violently” Threw Up After Viral ‘Hot Ones’ Interview

Jennifer Lawrence’s Hot Ones Interview Leads to Unexpected Consequence

Jennifer Lawrence has returned to the spotlight with her latest R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings, which premiered in theaters over the weekend. The film marks Lawrence’s prominent onscreen role after a hiatus, and it has been well-received by audiences based on box office performance. As part of her promotional efforts, Lawrence appeared on the popular hot wing-eating interview show, Hot Ones. However, it seems that the spicy challenge had an unintended side effect for the actress.

During an interview on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, Lawrence revealed that she vomited shortly after filming the Hot Ones episode. The interview took place in the same hotel where the No Hard Feelings press junket was being held, and Lawrence couldn’t hold it together for long after the interview ended.

“Afterward, I passionately threw up. Violently,” Lawrence shared. “I made it upstairs to my suite, my holding suite. We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs [during the No Hard Feelings press junket]. My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs, and then it happened… She… [vomited].”

Apart from this unfortunate incident, Lawrence’s Hot Ones interview garnered significant attention, accumulating millions of views since its premiere. During the interview, Lawrence also shared some interesting behind-the-scenes details about her previous films. She mentioned on-set accidents during the filming of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and confessed to ruining a costume on American Hustle with Dorito dust.

“It was only one costume. It was a white dress,” Lawrence explained. “And I feel really bad; I actually didn’t know that until it came out, and that was very disrespectful to the costume department.” She clarified that it was an accident and not intentional sabotage. Lawrence humorously mimicked destructive actions while expressing, “I wasn’t like, ‘F*ck you,'” indicating her regret. “I think also getting the second dress just encouraged me. I was like, ‘Oh, they must have a million of these.'”

In the spotlight for her new film, No Hard Feelings, Lawrence portrays Maddie, a woman on the verge of losing her childhood home. The story follows Maddie’s surprising job opportunity to “date” an introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, of wealthy helicopter parents before he leaves for college. As Maddie delves into this unconventional arrangement, she realizes that Percy’s affections are not guaranteed. The movie also features Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. The film is produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi, with John Phillips serving as executive producer.

Jennifer Lawrence took a hiatus from acting to reassess her career choices and personal growth. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she reflected on her decision, stating, “I was not pumping out the quality that I should have… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life… So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

