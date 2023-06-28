Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumors She Cheated with Liam Hemsworth While He was with Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight and dispelling rumors that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth, the ex-husband of Miley Cyrus, while the former couple was still together.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “No Hard Feelings” actress addressed the speculations head-on, firmly denying any romantic involvement with Hemsworth, her co-star from the “Hunger Games” movies.

“That’s not true,” Lawrence asserted when asked about the alleged affair.

Lawrence further clarified, stating, “That’s not true. It’s just a rumor. I mean, we all know that Liam and I, like, kissed one time.”

She added, “It happened years after they had broken up. So, I just assumed it was a coincidence.”

The rumors gained traction, in part, due to the similarity between a gold dress worn by Cyrus in her music video for the song “Flowers” and a dress Lawrence had worn alongside Hemsworth on the red carpet for one of their movie premieres.

With a chuckle, Lawrence turned to the audience, asking, “Are you satisfied?” seeking their feedback on her response.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had a tumultuous relationship that ended amid reports of partying, drug use, and infidelity. The couple got married in 2018 but went through multiple breakups before finalizing their divorce in 2020, with Hemsworth filing for divorce in 2019.

Cyrus’s 2023 song “Flowers” focuses on her independence and empowerment, with lyrics such as, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”