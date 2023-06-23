Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Gross On-Set Accidents That Occurred During Filming of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence is currently engaged in the promotion of her upcoming film, titled “No Hard Feelings,” set to hit theaters tomorrow. As part of her promotional activities, Lawrence recently appeared on the popular show Hot Ones, where she engaged in a spicy wing-eating challenge and discussed some interesting anecdotes from her previous movies. During the interview, Lawrence humorously shared incidents such as accidentally damaging a costume while filming “American Hustle” and the series of mishaps that occurred during the production of the 2021 Oscar-nominated film, “Don’t Look Up.” The host of Hot Ones, Sean Evans, curiously asked Lawrence which of these incidents was more distressing to her: losing a tooth, swallowing her nose ring, or being hit in the face with glass.

Lawrence chuckled and revealed, “Both of these embarrassing moments happened while I was around Leonardo DiCaprio. You don’t want to be in a situation where you have to [makes hurling gesture and noises] cough something that just went through your sinuses, and Leo asks, ‘What is that?’ And I have to say, ‘It’s my nose ring.’ That was embarrassing. However, the truly distressing incident was when I lost not just one tooth but an entire section. Since it was during the height of the COVID pandemic, I couldn’t visit the dentist, so I had to shoot the entire film ‘Don’t Look Up’ with a noticeable gap in my smile. It happened while working alongside Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the entire cast. So, I guess I would say the missing tooth incident was more challenging.”

About “No Hard Feelings”:

“No Hard Feelings” is set in the picturesque town of Montauk, New York, where the protagonist Maddie, portrayed by Lawrence, responds to a mother’s Craigslist ad seeking someone to date her son, Percy, before he begins college. The film features a talented cast, including Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. The production team consists of Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi as producers, with John Phillips serving as the executive producer.

“No Hard Feelings” is among Lawrence’s early projects following her hiatus from screen acting, which commenced after her appearance in the 2019 X-Men film “Dark Phoenix.” She later starred in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” in 2021 and featured in the Apple TV+ drama “Causeway” last year.

Lawrence candidly reflected on her decision to take a break from acting in an interview with Vanity Fair, stating, “I felt like I wasn’t delivering the quality I should have. It seemed like everyone had grown tired of me, including myself. I had reached a point where nothing I did was right. Even walking a red carpet resulted in criticism. I started to realize that I had spent most of my life trying to please others. Acting made me feel like nobody could be angry with me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s upset.’ But then I reached a moment where people were dissatisfied with my mere existence. That realization shook me and made me question whether work or a career could truly bring inner peace.”

“No Hard Feelings” is set to hit theaters on June 23rd, offering audiences a chance to enjoy Lawrence’s latest cinematic endeavor.