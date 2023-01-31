Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Joining a Third Comic Book Show in New Instagram Post

For the last five months, Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s involvement in The Boys‘ fourth season has been one of the most closely-guarded secrets. He was first confirmed to join the cast for an undisclosed role and ever since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about it. Yet despite all attempts to uncover more information about this mysterious character, his identity remains hidden.

Morgan is doubling down on his secret roles, having recently taken to Instagram and slyly suggested that his acting presence in comic book adaptations may not end with The Boys.

The actor shared a picture of himself with volumes two and three of Image Comics’ Invincible, currently being adapted into Prime Video series. We believe this post might be hinting at his involvement in the upcoming season two of Invincible due to release later this year! There’s no other way to interpret it but that he is voicing a character from the show.

If accurate, Morgan could join a slew of famous names – including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas and Zazie Beetz – in the cast of this show that leads all other TV shows when it comes to star power. Oh yeah… And let’s not forget about one very legendary actor: Mark Hamill!

Going forward, we will be extra vigilant in our hunt for news regarding Morgan and The Boys. It’s no secret that fans of Invincible fervently crave updates on the show!

Both The Boys and Invincible are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.