Jeffrey Dean Morgan Invites Alycia Debnam-Carey to Join his Walking Dead Spin-Off Series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has invited Alycia Debnam-Carey to join the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off, Isle Of The Dead. This has sparked speculation about a crossover between the two shows.

Debnam-Carey, who played Alicia Clark in the spin-off Fear The Walking Dead, left the show after seven seasons last month. In her final episode, titled ‘Amina’, Clark is seen venturing out on a new mission after seemingly surviving her walker bite.

On Monday (June 6), Morgan, who plays Negan in the main show, praised Debnam-Carey’s performance. He invited her to join filming on Isle Of The Dead in New York.

“To the incredible @DebnamCarey,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “You kick ass. Period. On and off screen. Whatever is next? I’m here for it.

“Congrats on an incredible run… @WalkingDead_AMC world will miss you… and patiently await your return. How do you feel about New York?”

There will be a new show called Isle of the Dead that features Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). It takes place after the last 8 episodes of The Walking Dead. This year, they will start filming in New York.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) will also have his own spin-off following the main show. The spin-off will be filmed in Europe and premiere in 2023. Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, is no longer involved.

There is going to be a new anthology spin-off called Tales Of The Walking Dead. It will have Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and the return of Samantha Morton‘s Alpha. It was just announced that this show will be premiering in August.

The Walking Dead’s final eight episodes will begin in October 2022.