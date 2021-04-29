The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Ate Weed Gummies And Bought A Tesla!? Hilarious! Check Out The Video!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan sounds like a funny guy if you ask me! Jeffrey Dean Morgan weed

The Walking Dead is half way through its extended Season 10 and AMC is currently saving its biggest episode to wrap it all up. The final episode of Season 10 will feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan in an episode titled, “Here’s Negan.” Straight from the comic books, the episode will explore Negan’s backstory and his relationship with his wife, Lucille (played by Morgan’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton).

In promoting this Season of The Walking Dead and Morgan’s upcoming episode, Morgan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! During the interview, Morgan shared a clip of his episode along with a story about Morgan buying a Tesla. What makes the story hilarious is that Morgan has absolutely no recollection of purchasing the Tesla, thanks to a friend and some “gummies.”

These days fans can’t get enough of Negan! The Walking Dead season 10 finale was incredible and all about the bat-wielding maniac! It was so good, in fact, that AMC is polling people to see if they would be interested in a Negan spin-off. We might see a spin-off with Negan forming the saviors! Not to mention, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s son is even going to be on the show during its final season! Gus Morgan will be playing a Walker at some point in the final season! Maybe Jeffrey Dean Morgan should be the one who becomes the lead now that Rick is gone! Will Negan survive to the end of the series like he did in the comics!?

