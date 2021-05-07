Jeffrey Dean Morgan As Batman!? He Talks About Playing Batman! Could He Be Showing Up In Flashpoint!?

Fans have been hoping for this since they’ve seen Jeffrey Dean Morgan gunned down in an alley in Batman v Superman! We never dared hope, but could it finally be happening? It’s possible, but if it is Morgan isn’t going to just blatantly tell us, not yet anyway. Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks about playing Batman in a new interview, though! That’s exciting too!

In an alternate universe called Flashpoint, it’s Morgan’s character that ends up donning the cape and cowl! Bruce Wayne ends up gunned down instead of his parents so Thomas becomes Batman to avenge his son’s death. It’s actually quite an amazing story, that I highly recommend. The Flash film is apparently based, at least slightly, off of Flashpoint.

That is probably where all the rumors stem from. With The Flash film apparently loosely adapting Flashpoint, fans have been hoping that Morgan would be the Thomas Wayne Batman. As amazing as that would be it seems unlikely. Michael Keaton is already portraying an older Batman in the upcoming film.

It’s not just the fans that want to see Morgan be Batman, but the actor as well. He seems to think his window of opportunity is closing, though. Perhaps the DC fans need to mount another hashtag campaign to get what they want! Jeffrey Dean Morgan As Batman

“Look, the top of my list has always been Batman. That’s always been my favorite super hero and talking about Flashpoint has been very fun. I get asked about it a lot. I love the story of Flashpoint. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work?” Morgan told CinePOP. “I suppose I probably have a two or three year window and then I’m gonna be too old. There’s no way. Look, I’m available. Everybody knows I’m available. I say I’m available, I’ve been saying it for five years. We’ll se what happens. There’s so many super heroes. I like Lobo a lot. I have something maybe cooking and I’ll let you know soon if that turns out to be but I love the world of comic books and hope that I get to stay playing in this world for a long time.”

For now, it looks like Michael Keaton will be who we have to deal with. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Michael Keaton will undoubtedly be a great Batman again. There’s just something special about Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and hopefully, we see him don the cape before it’s too later.

Morgan joked about Keaton stealing his gig, previously. Jeffrey Dean Morgan As Batman

“Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig,” Morgan told comicbook.com “Naw, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!”

Don’t lose hope yet fans!