Jeff Bridges Says He was at ‘Death’s Door’ While Battling Both Cancer and Covid-19

New information about the recent health issues of Jeff Bridges is now available. In October 2020, the 72-year-old Oscar-winning actor revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer of the lymph nodes.

Jeff tested positive for COVID-19 in early 2021, before vaccines became available, after he received treatment and heard from doctors that chemotherapy hurt his chances of overcoming the virus.

Jeff told E! News that “The chemo wipes out your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it,” Jeff was fighting for his life a few times, according to him.

Jeff’s hospital stay spanned over four months and left him wondering if he’d ever return to work. His greatest fear, however, was not being able to walk his daughter Haley down the aisle on her wedding day.

“I remember the doctors saying to me, ‘Jeff, you gotta fight,’” Jeff said. “I had no idea what they were talking about. I thought, ‘Man, I’m in surrender mode here.’ With a great medical team, great trainers and my family, everybody brought me back.”

In a blog post from September 2021, Jeff admitted that his cancer battle was much easier than suffering from COVID.