Keyonte George’s 30 points and Utah’s decisive fourth quarter deliver a 109–97 road win after a difficult start to the season.

The Utah Jazz ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a 109–97 road victory on November 18. Keyonte George scored thirty points, and Utah’s fourth-quarter advantage turned a close game into a result that stood sharply against the teams’ recent records. Greg Beacham’s Associated Press account places the win after a one-and-thirteen start for the Jazz and a victory over the Clippers the previous night. Utah left Los Angeles with consecutive wins over its two NBA teams. [1]

The closing period explains the final margin more clearly than the headline score alone. The quarter-by-quarter record at Hoops Menu shows Utah ahead 78–76 entering the fourth, then winning that period 31–21. Los Angeles had led after the first quarter, and the teams scored an equal twenty-two points in the third. The decisive separation therefore came late, rather than from an opening stretch that left the trailing team chasing for the entire night. That makes the fourth quarter the right starting point for assessing the result. [2]

Beacham reported that the Jazz broke the game open with fifteen consecutive points to reach 98–83, then answered a Lakers response with another ten-point run. His account credits George with nine fourth-quarter points and Ace Bailey with ten of his nineteen in that period. Those sequences explain how a two-point game became a double-digit defeat. They also keep the emphasis on what Utah did to secure the win, rather than treating the outcome solely as the end of the Lakers’ streak. [1]

George’s full line combined scoring with creation. RealGM records thirty points and ten assists, with nine makes in seventeen field-goal attempts, five in ten attempts from three and seven in nine at the foul line. The three-point figures amount to half his scoring coming from beyond the arc. That is FanFest’s calculation from the box score, not an additional reported statistic. The assist total also indicates that his offensive contribution extended beyond his own shots, although a box score cannot show the quality of every passing opportunity or the defense preceding it. [3]

Bailey finished with nineteen points, eight rebounds and three assists. Josh Green contributed eleven points while making all four field-goal attempts, including both three-pointers. Svi Mykhailiuk supplied fifteen points from the bench, with four three-pointers. Those lines gave Utah production from different parts of the rotation. They do not establish that every possession ran smoothly; the value of listing them is to show that the win was supported by more than one scorer, even with George responsible for the largest individual total. [3]

For Los Angeles, Luka Dončić’s twenty-nine points came on ten makes in twenty-eight attempts, including two in twelve from three. Hoops Menu also records seven assists and nine turnovers. A player can lead his team in scoring while still having a difficult offensive night, and those figures show why the scoring total needs context. The nine turnovers represent lost possessions; the three-point line shows how much shooting volume produced relatively little return. Neither number identifies the cause of every missed shot or turnover without examining the individual plays. [2]

The Lakers’ availability picture was also different from a full-strength lineup. The league’s November 18 injury report listed Austin Reaves out with a right-heel contusion. Silver Screen and Roll’s pregame report separately noted his absence and Walker Kessler’s return. That is relevant context, rather than a complete explanation for a twelve-point defeat. An unavailable contributor changes the options a team has, but the players on the floor still determine the possessions being scored. Utah’s performance and the Lakers’ personnel circumstances can both be described without allowing one to erase the other. [4][5]

Utah had significant absences of its own. The same official report listed Lauri Markkanen with a right-hand fracture and Jaren Jackson Jr. with a right-knee MCL tear. Those are the league’s injury designations at that reporting time; they are not new medical evaluations by FanFest or forecasts of return dates. The immediate basketball relevance is that the Jazz secured this win while missing players identified on the official availability report. It is a reason to assess the performance of the available group carefully, not to invent a timetable for anyone’s recovery. [4]

FanFest’s game analysis begins with the narrow margin entering the fourth. In that position, a short run has an outsized effect because the opponent has little time to answer it. A fifteen-point burst changes the decisions available on the next several possessions: the trailing team has to reduce the deficit while preserving enough time for further stops. The recorded sequence supports the conclusion that Utah controlled the decisive stretch. It does not, on its own, identify a particular coverage or coaching adjustment as the cause. That would require a closer possession-by-possession review.

The individual shooting lines also show two different ways to read a headline performance. George’s thirty points arrived with a strong conversion rate from three and ten assists. Dončić’s twenty-nine required substantially more field-goal attempts and came with a large turnover total. The comparison is useful for this game because it describes the possessions behind the totals. It should not be inflated into a permanent ranking of the players or a prediction about their next meeting. One night can reveal who solved its problems better without settling a season-long argument. [2][3]

For Utah, consecutive wins are a concrete change in results after a difficult opening stretch. They are not enough evidence to declare every underlying problem fixed. For the Lakers, one loss ends a streak without undoing the wins that preceded it. The useful follow-up is whether the habits shown in this game repeat: Utah finding enough support around George, Los Angeles protecting possessions and converting the shots its offense generates. Those are questions for subsequent games, framed by Wednesday’s evidence rather than by an invented reaction from either locker room. [1]

The final score belongs to Utah, and the clearest verified explanation is the way it finished. The Jazz entered the last quarter only two points ahead and left with a twelve-point victory, helped by George, Bailey and timely support from the rotation. Los Angeles’ long winning run stopped on a night when its primary scorer had a demanding shooting and ball-handling workload. The result is substantial current NBA news on its own: a struggling team completed a successful Los Angeles visit by taking control of the decisive minutes against a streaking opponent.

Sources

[1] Jazz Snap Lakers’ 9-Game Winning Streak with 109-97 Victory Behind Keyonte George’s 30 Points — The Associated Press, syndicated by iNFOnews.ca, Greg Beacham. November 18, 2026 local publication; November 19 in Eastern-time syndication.

[2] Jazz at Lakers, November 18, 2026 — Hoops Menu. Game date November 18, 2026; page accessed November 19.

[3] November 18, 2026 — Utah Jazz 109 at Los Angeles Lakers 97 — RealGM. Game date November 18, 2026; page accessed November 19.

[4] Injury Report: November 18, 2026, 8:15 p.m. — NBA. November 18, 2026.

[5] Lakers Injury Report: Austin Reaves Heel Bruise, Walker Kessler Status Update vs. Jazz — Silver Screen and Roll. November 18, 2026.