Jason Momoa Shaves His Head in Haircut for a Good Cause

Shavin’ off his hair… he began while clippers quickly shortened it. “I’ve never even felt the wind right there!” exclaimed Jason Momoa, indicating to his freshly-shaved sides of his head. “Shavin’ off the hair… doing it for…” added the Hawaii native, gesturing toward the water with a plastic fork in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

“I’m here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad,” the Dune star said. “Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous… we’re going to keep going – oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha.” Momoa urged people to “spread the aloha” and “be better at protecting our land and oceans.” on Instagram.

“We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it,” he added. “Let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j.” In August 2018, Momoa traveled from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to congratulate the airline for teaming with his aluminum water business Mananalu and providing water to astonished passengers.

“It’s a dream come true… why can’t we have aluminum?” said Momoa at the time. “There’s sparkling water, there’s sparkling beer, there’s soda, soft drinks. Why do I have to have this little single tiny water? So this is my first time being able to do this. So I’m going to make the announcement on Hawaiian Airlines… I’m excited I’m going home.”

Last week, on Twitter, Momoa urged world leaders to “negotiate an ambitious, future-proof, international, legally binding instrument on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity” in areas beyond national jurisdiction under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“We are polluting and overfishing our oceans. Climate is heating it up, taking away its oxygen and turning our oceans more acidic,” he wrote.

The existence of marine life is under threat by our actions. It cannot wait Our people and planet are counting on YOU Do the right thing and act now.”