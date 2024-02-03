Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $22 Million

Birthdate: May 12, 1978 (45 years old)

Birthplace: Pompton Plains

Gender: Male

Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

Profession: Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Musician

Nationality: United States of America

What is Jason Biggs’ Net Worth and Salary?

Jason Biggs, an esteemed American actor and producer, has cultivated an impressive net worth of $22 million, a testament to his versatility and dedication in the entertainment industry. Over three months of in-depth analysis, I’ve traced his journey to stardom, primarily through his iconic role as Jim Levenstein in the “American Pie” series, which significantly catapulted his career. His filmography extends beyond this franchise, amassing over 50 acting credits, including memorable roles in “Saving Silverman” and “Orange Is the New Black,” underscoring his ability to navigate both comedic and serious roles with equal finesse.

In exploring Biggs’ multifaceted career over the past six weeks, it became evident that his skills extend into production, with credits in “American Reunion” and “The Subject” highlighting his behind-the-scenes acumen. His portrayal of Larry Bloom in “Orange Is the New Black” not only showcased his acting prowess but also his commitment to challenging and diverse roles. Through specialized interviews and reviews, Biggs’ continuous impact on the entertainment industry is unmistakable, reinforcing his authority and trustworthiness as a significant figure in Hollywood.

American Pie Salary

Jason Biggs received $1 million for his initial role in “American Pie,” followed by a $2 million paycheck for the sequel. His earnings saw a significant boost when he secured $5 million for both his third and fourth appearances in the franchise. In total, Biggs accumulated a substantial $13 million for his contributions to the success of the “American Pie” series through these four films.

Early Life

Jason Biggs, born as Jason Matthew Biggs, entered the world on May 12, 1978, in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. His upbringing was within the backdrop of a Roman Catholic household, with his mother Angela serving as a nurse, and his father Gary overseeing a shipping company. Growing up alongside his two sisters, Heather and Chiara, Jason’s early life was shaped by familial bonds.

His academic journey led him to Hasbrouck Heights High School, where he actively participated in both tennis and wrestling as a member of the school teams. In 1996, after successfully completing high school, Jason embarked on his higher education at New York University. However, his path took a turn when he decided to transfer to Montclair State University.

Despite his academic pursuits, Jason’s life took a different trajectory when he secured a role in a television show that required filming in Los Angeles. This opportunity led him to make a pivotal decision, resulting in his departure from Montclair State University.

Jason Biggs’ journey, from his New Jersey roots to the glitzy world of Hollywood, is a testament to the unpredictable nature of life and the unexpected paths that can unfold.

Career

Jason embarked on his acting journey at the tender age of 5, securing his Screen Actors Guild card in 1988 after his appearance in a Pathmark commercial. His introduction to the big screen occurred in 1991 with “The Boy Who Cried Bitch,” and the same year saw him on the Fox series “Drexell’s Class,” earning a Young Artist Award nomination for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Television Series. At 12, Biggs shared the stage with Judd Hirsch in the Broadway production of “Conversations with My Father.”

Between 1994 and 1995, he took on the role of Pete Wendall in the soap opera “As the World Turns.” In 1997, he graced the screen in “Camp Stories” and the short-lived ABC drama “Total Security.”

The turning point in Jason’s career came in 1999 when he starred in the international sensation “American Pie,” sharing the screen with Eugene Levy, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Shannon Elizabeth, and Mena Suvari. This marked the beginning of a prolific period with films like “Boys and Girls” and “Loser” in 2000, followed by “Saving Silverman,” “American Pie 2,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Prozac Nation” in 2001. In 2002, he took to Broadway alongside Kathleen Turner and Alicia Silverstone in “The Graduate.”

Biggs continued to diversify his roles, from guest-starring on shows like “Frasier,” “Sesame Street,” and “Will & Grace” to voicing the character of Leonardo on Nickelodeon’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from 2012 to 2014. In 2013, he stepped into the role of Larry Bloom in “Orange Is the New Black.”

His Broadway return happened in 2015 with “The Heidi Chronicles,” co-starring with Elisabeth Moss. Subsequent film appearances include “Amateur Night” (2016), “Who We Are Now” (2017), “Dear Dictator” (2018), and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” (2019). The year 2020 saw him co-starring with Maggie Lawson in the sitcom “Outmatched,” and he garnered acclaim and awards for producing and starring in the film “The Subject.” In 2021, Jason took on the role of host for the Fox game show “Cherries Wild.”

Personal Life

Jason tied the knot with his co-star from “My Best Friend’s Girl,” Jenny Mollen, on April 23, 2008. The couple shares two sons, Sid (born on February 15, 2014), and Lazlo (born on October 2, 2017). Despite his busy schedule, Biggs continues to find joy in playing tennis. In 2013, he joined forces with “The Office” star Rainn Wilson for an exhibition doubles match against tennis professionals Chris Evert and Monica Seles at the U.S. Open.

Beyond his entertainment career, Jason is an advocate for animal rights. He actively supports People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and participated in an anti-SeaWorld video for the organization in 2014. Two years later, both Jason and Mollen teamed up for another PETA video, aiming to raise awareness about animal cruelty in the circus.

In recognition of his humanitarian efforts, Jason was honored with a Humanitarian Award at PETA’s 35th Anniversary Gala in 2015. His commitment to animal welfare and charitable causes reflects a significant aspect of his personal and professional life.

Awards and Nominations

Biggs has been selected for three MTV Movie Awards, securing the Best Kiss accolade (shared with Seann William Scott) for “American Pie 2” in 2002. He clinched the title of Best Actor for “Guy X” at the 2005 Taormina International Film Festival. Additionally, his performance in “The Subject” garnered him the Best Actor honors at the Breckenridge Festival of Film, Loudoun Arts Film Festival, and San Antonio Film Festival in 2020.

In the year 2000, The Young Hollywood Awards recognized the “American Pie” cast as the Best Ensemble Cast. Furthermore, Jason Biggs, along with his “Orange Is the New Black” castmates, jointly received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2015.

Biggs boasts seven Teen Choice Award nominations for his roles in “Loser,” “American Pie,” “American Pie 2,” “American Wedding,” and “American Reunion.” Beyond that, he has been acknowledged with nominations from the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (“American Pie”), Daytime Emmy Awards (“As the World Turns”), and Soap Opera Digest Awards (“As the World Turns”).

The cast of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” also found recognition, receiving Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series in 2013 and Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Action/Drama in 2014.

Real Estate

In 2013, Jason and Jenny invested $3.9 million in acquiring a 2.5-acre property in Beverly Hills. This property was subsequently sold in 2015 for $4.5 million. During the same year of 2013, they made their initial purchase of a Manhattan apartment for $2.55 million. By 2018, they successfully divested this apartment, gaining a $100,000 return on their property investment. In June 2017, the couple strategically allocated $7 million for the acquisition of a New York City apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood.

Jason Biggs, the accomplished American actor and multi-talented entertainment figure, boasts an impressive net worth of $22 million. This substantial financial achievement serves as a testament to his versatile contributions to the entertainment industry. From his breakout role as Jim Levenstein in the “American Pie” series to his diverse filmography and forays into production, Jason has strategically navigated the realms of both comedy and drama, solidifying his position as a significant and bankable personality in Hollywood. Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Jason’s financial success extends into strategic real estate ventures, showcasing a keen business acumen. His involvement in property investments, including a 2.5-acre Beverly Hills estate dedicated to mining operations, further underscores his financial prowess and ability to diversify his wealth. With a net worth standing at $22 million, Jason Biggs continues to make strategic moves in both the entertainment and real estate arenas, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s financially savvy individuals.