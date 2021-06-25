Jared Padalecki Wasn’t Even Consulted About Supernatural Spin-Off That Jensen Ackles Is Involved With…

Supernatural was insanely successful, and for fifteen years fans loved following the adventures of the Winchester brothers. Now, a new spin-off seems to be in development, and Jensen Ackles is involved, reportedly as a narrator. Meanwhile… Jared Padalecki wasn’t even consulted… How messed up is that?

Deadline reported that a prequel to Supernatural is being developed. It’s said that the show will follow John and Mary Winchester, and focus on how they met and fell in love. If it works this will be the first time that a Supernatural spin-off works out.

Over the years, there have been multiple times where a spin-off for Supernatural almost happens. Unfortunately, it never seems to work out and the spin-off never ends up being made. This one could have some real potential though.

It has been said that the series will be narrated by Dean Winchester, meaning Jensen Ackles would be directly involved. In fact, it sounds like the series is actually being produced by Jensen and Daneel Ackles. Daneel Ackles is his wife.

All of this came as a shock to everyone. First, the series was announced, and then Jensen shared the tweet. After that it didn’t take long for Jared Padalecki to take to Twitter too, to share his opinion. He wasn’t rude or anything, just sharing his thoughts. He found out at the same time we did, and it’s got to feel bad.

Check out the tweets for yourselves.

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Followed by,

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Right now, fans are just waiting to see what happens. Twitter has erupted into a Supernatural cesspool, and it’s no longer safe. Whether or not anyone responds to Padalecki is something we’ll all be waiting to see.

Until then, sorry this happened to you, Jared. Hope you get a decent explanation, at least.

How do you feel about the fact that Jared Padalecki wasn’t even consulted? Let us know in the comments!