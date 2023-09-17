Jared Leto Opens Up About His Battle With Drug Addiction: ‘It Took Me for a Ride’

Introduction: The Candid Revelations of Jared Leto

Jared Leto, the Academy Award-winning actor, is no stranger to confronting the complexities of his past. In a recent in-depth conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Leto gave a candid account of his previous struggles with substance abuse, stating, “I took it for a ride, then it took me for a ride.”

Early Exposure to Drugs: ‘I Grew Up in an Environment Where There Were Drugs Around’

Discussing his early life, Leto shared, “I grew up in an environment where there were drugs around.” The actor wasn’t shy about recalling his initial interactions with narcotics. “I could recognize the smell of marijuana from a young age; I think I was in fourth grade when I first identified it.” He noticed the scent while walking past some trees and remarked to his young peers, “Oh, someone’s smoking pot.”

A Fascination Turned Addiction: ‘I Was Always Interested in Drugs’

From an early age, Leto was fascinated by the allure of drugs and the thrill of risk-taking. He admitted to Zane Lowe, “I was always intrigued by drugs, the experiences they could offer, and the boundaries they could push.” Over time, however, he realized that his curiosity had evolved into a dependency. “Taking drugs is one thing,” he questioned, “but does it start taking you?”

The Turning Point: ‘I Had a Moment of Clarity’

Facing the grim reality of his situation, Leto described reaching “an epiphany.” This moment of clarity made him reconsider the direction in which his life was headed. “I knew I wanted to achieve something meaningful, something that would make me proud,” he explained.

A Choice Between Two Paths: ‘I Took That Path’

When asked if his epiphany was a spiritual experience, Leto refrained from using that label. He instead emphasized that he had to make a crucial choice about his future. “There were two diverging roads I could walk down,” Leto said, “and I chose the one less destructive.” This decision proved life-saving, not just for him but also in contrast to close friends who opted otherwise. “Many didn’t make it,” he lamented.

From a ‘Professional Drug User’ to Multiple Artistic Ventures

Prior to finding his calling as an actor and musician, Jared Leto admitted to being a “professional drug user” and even dabbling in drug dealing. He told The Big Issue in a 2013 interview, “When I was 16, I was at a crossroads. I didn’t know I was going to be an actor; I thought I might be an artist or a painter, or maybe even a drug dealer.”

Overcoming Struggles and the Road to Recovery: ‘Essentially Straight-Edge’

Jared Leto’s journey to sobriety wasn’t easy, but it was essential for his survival and success. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, he declared himself “essentially straight-edge.” He elaborated, “I’ve had my fair share of drug experiences, some of which were enjoyable. However, the risks far outweigh the temporary highs. I’ve seen too many cautionary tales.”

Lessons from Jared Leto’s Candid Confession

Jared Leto’s straightforward discussion about his past drug addiction serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between curiosity and dependency, between living for experiences and becoming a slave to them. It’s a cautionary tale with a hopeful ending, and one that will undoubtedly inspire many.

