Jansen Panettiere’s Family Shares Tragic Details of How the 28-Year-Old Walking Dead Star Passed Away

With grief-stricken hearts, the Panettiere family has recently divulged that Jansen passed away last week at 28 due to [cause of death].

Hayden Panettiere‘s brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, was renowned for appearing in television series such as Even Stevens and The X’s. Additionally, he starred in popular movies like The Lost Medallion and The Martial Arts Kid. Recently, Taylor also made appearances on the hit show ‘The Walking Dead‘. In a joint statement to ABC News from his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden said: “Though it offers little solace, the medical examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly, coupled with aortic valve complications.”

Cardiomegaly, otherwise known as an enlargement of the heart, is a sign that your cardiac muscle may not be functioning properly. According to the British Heart Foundation, some common causes include; heart disease, hypertension and thyroid-related conditions.

The family expressed: “Jansen’s passion shone through his captivating gaze and lovable grin. His artwork was beautiful, deep-reaching and revealing; while his wit brought forth much merriment.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

They also thanked the public for their support while they “navigate this unthinkable loss” and asked that they “be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning”.

From the early 2000s, he blossomed into a child actor and starred in multiple TV shows and movies.

His professional journey then led him to the world of voice acting, where he was cast as the Shovelmouth Boy in Ice Age 2: The Meltdown and Younger Rodney in Robots.

His sister joined him in a show-stopping performance in Nashville.

Last year, Panettiere graced the silver screen in the highly anticipated holiday movie Love And Love Not.