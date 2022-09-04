Jane Fonda Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Beginning Treatment

Jane Fonda announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The disease, according to her comments, is curable with a high survival rate, although it’s a time for many who are approaching or have previously experienced cancer battles to take pause.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.” the Barbarella star wrote in the caption of her photo. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,”

Fonda used her personal moment to raise awareness about the everyday issues we all face, adding that we should work on eliminating the causes of cancer while also looking for the elusive cure. “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them,” she added. “For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

Fonda states that she won’t let cancer stop her from taking part in what she refers to as “the most consequential time in human history.” “[What] we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change,” she writes.

She also spoke about her therapy and how she’s learning as she goes with the condition while giving an update on her treatment.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” Fonda adds Cancer has taught me a lot and I am grateful for the lessons it has shared with me. One thing it’s already taught me is the value of inclusivity. Creating and expanding one’s community so that we are not lonely is a goal of this paper. I’m almost 85 years old, and cancer has definitely taught me the importance of adaptability.”