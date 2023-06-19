Jamie Foxx’s ‘Day Shift’ Sequel Gets a Positive Update

Day Shift Sequel in the Works, with Shay Hatten Eyed to Write

If all goes well, Day Shift will soon have a sequel. The film, which follows Jamie Foxx as a vampire-killing assassin, is produced by Chad Stahelski, the man behind the John Wick franchise.

Director JJ Perry is hoping to get John Wick 4 scribe Shay Hatten on board to write the sequel. In a new video from Corridor Crew, Perry said, “We are hopefully going to do Night Shift. We just put that pitch out there, we’re hoping to get the writer who did John Wick 4.”

Perry has a lot of experience as a second unit director, but Day Shift was his first time directing a feature film. He has also done stunt work on films like Samaritan, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Murder Mystery 2.

The timeline for Day Shift is still uncertain, as Jamie Foxx recently suffered some health complications. In February, Foxx was hospitalized after a medical crisis. He has since been admitted to a rehab center to help him recover.

In Day Shift, Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar dad who moonlights as a vampire-killing assassin. The film also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, and Scott Adkins.

Day Shift is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Here are some additional details about the sequel:

* The film is still in the early stages of development, so there is no release date yet.

* Hatten is a good fit for the project, as he has experience writing action-packed films like John Wick 4.

* Foxx’s health is still a concern, so it is possible that the sequel will be delayed.

