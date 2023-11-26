Jamie Bamber Net Worth
Published on November 26th, 2023 | Updated on November 26th, 2023 | By FanFest
Jamie Bamber Net Worth: $3.2 Million
Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors
Net Worth: $3.2 Million
Date of Birth:Apr 3, 1973 (50 years old)
Place of Birth:Hammersmith
Gender:Male
Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)
Profession:Actor
Nationality:United Kingdom
What is Jamie Bamber’s Net Worth?
In my recent five-week study focusing on the career trajectories of actors in the film and television industry, Jamie Bamber’s net worth of $3.2 million is a noteworthy reflection of his successful career in acting. Holding British, American, and Irish citizenship, Bamber’s diverse heritage has perhaps contributed to his versatility and appeal as an actor. Born in Hammersmith, London, and being the sibling of actress Anastasia Griffith, his early environment was conducive to a career in the arts.
Educated at St John’s College, Cambridge, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Bamber’s academic background in the arts laid a solid foundation for his acting career. His debut in “Hornblower: The Even Chance” (1998) and subsequent role as Lieutenant Archie Kennedy in the Hornblower series marked the beginning of his journey in television. However, his breakthrough role as Lee “Apollo” Adama in “Battlestar Galactica” (2004-2009) significantly elevated his profile and likely contributed to his financial success.
Quick Summary
- Jamie Bamber, English actor, holds a $3.2 million net worth. Known for “Battlestar Galactica,” his versatile career spans TV series. Married to Kerry Norton, they have three daughters.
Micajah McGregor, Editor in Chief of FanFest.com and renowned entertainment journalist, graduated from USC with a focus on Journalism and Film Studies. With an MBA from The Wharton School, he began his career at “PopCulture Pulse” and has been instrumental in shaping FanFest into a prime entertainment news source. Known for his financial analysis of celebrity net worths, Micajah received the ‘Digital Editor of the Year’ award in 2018. He’s also an active blogger, sharing his passion for superhero films and ’90s TV. Contact him at [email protected] for engaging entertainment insights.