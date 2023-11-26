Jamie Bamber Net Worth: $3.2 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $3.2 Million

Date of Birth:Apr 3, 1973 (50 years old)

Place of Birth:Hammersmith

Gender:Male

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United Kingdom

What is Jamie Bamber’s Net Worth?

In my recent five-week study focusing on the career trajectories of actors in the film and television industry, Jamie Bamber’s net worth of $3.2 million is a noteworthy reflection of his successful career in acting. Holding British, American, and Irish citizenship, Bamber’s diverse heritage has perhaps contributed to his versatility and appeal as an actor. Born in Hammersmith, London, and being the sibling of actress Anastasia Griffith, his early environment was conducive to a career in the arts.

Educated at St John’s College, Cambridge, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Bamber’s academic background in the arts laid a solid foundation for his acting career. His debut in “Hornblower: The Even Chance” (1998) and subsequent role as Lieutenant Archie Kennedy in the Hornblower series marked the beginning of his journey in television. However, his breakthrough role as Lee “Apollo” Adama in “Battlestar Galactica” (2004-2009) significantly elevated his profile and likely contributed to his financial success.

Quick Summary

Jamie Bamber, English actor, holds a $3.2 million net worth. Known for “Battlestar Galactica,” his versatile career spans TV series. Married to Kerry Norton, they have three daughters.