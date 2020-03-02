James Lipton, Inside The Actor’s Studio, Host Dies at Age 93

James Lipton, who hosted Inside the Actor’s Studio from 1994 to 2018, has died at the age of 93. Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Turner, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died early Monday at his home in Manhattan from bladder cancer.

On Inside the Actor’s Studio, Lipton interviewed everyone from the late Robin Williams to Scarlett Johansson. The concept was part masterclass for students, part entertainment in discussing the craft of acting and the actors’ lives.

Born in Detroit on Sep. 19, 1926, Lipton’s career began in radio, but he went on to serve as an actor, writer, producer, choreographer, and more. He notably appeared as Warden Stefan Gentles on Arrested Development. He also appeared on The Goldbergs, Guiding Light, and You Are There. He also served as Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City.

In 2007, Lipton received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Daytime Emmys and, in 2013, he won an Outstanding Informational Series or Special award from the Primetime Emmys for Inside the Actor’s Studio.