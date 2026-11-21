A 128–119 win on November 20 combined exceptional shooting with a third-quarter surge and a difficult finish.

James Harden scored 51 points as Cleveland beat Indiana 128–119 at Rocket Arena on November 20. The Cavaliers’ official scorer’s report records a night in which their leading scorer converted 15 of 26 field-goal attempts, including seven of 11 three-pointers, and all 14 free throws. The victory moved Cleveland to 9–8; Indiana fell to 5–11. [1]

The biggest separation came after halftime. Cleveland led 62–61 at the break, then outscored Indiana 43–22 in the third quarter. Indiana answered with a 36–23 fourth, leaving a final margin much smaller than the lead entering the last period. This was both an exceptional individual scoring performance and a game that still required Cleveland to protect the advantage it had built. [1]

Official NBA highlights from Harden’s 51-point performance against Indiana. Credit: NBA.

A scoring line with several sources of value

Harden’s points did not depend on one route. His three-pointers supplied 21 points and his free throws supplied 14. Subtracting those totals from 51 leaves 16 points from two-point field goals. That distribution is an arithmetic reading of the official shooting line, not a claim about the sequence of every possession or the defensive coverage Indiana used on a particular play. [1]

In FanFest’s analysis, that variety helps explain why a single scoring total can understate the burden on an opponent. Reducing a scorer’s access to one kind of shot does not automatically remove the other routes. A defense facing efficient perimeter shooting must also account for the possessions that end at the line. The box score establishes that Harden produced in both areas; film would be needed to judge precisely which adjustments created or failed to prevent each opportunity.

His free-throw result was especially exact: 14 attempts, 14 makes. There is no need to invent a description of his concentration or a quotation about his approach to appreciate the outcome. Those were points Cleveland received without an additional rebound or another field-goal attempt. In a game decided by nine, converting every available attempt at the stripe helped preserve the value of an extraordinary shooting night.

Joe Reedy’s Associated Press report identified this as Harden’s 26th career 50-point game, moving him past Kobe Bryant into third place. That milestone gives the performance historical context without turning the result into a ranking of their entire careers. A count of high-scoring games measures one specific achievement; it does not resolve every comparison between players with different roles, teams and seasons. [2]

The third quarter changed the game’s demands

The scoring by period tells a clear structural story. A one-point halftime lead became a 22-point advantage after three quarters. Cleveland’s third-period differential was plus 21; Indiana’s fourth-period differential was plus 13. Those two swings explain why the final score can look reasonably close even though the contest had become much more lopsided one quarter earlier. [1]

They also show why describing the whole game as a comfortable victory would lose something important. A large lead is a condition a team has earned, but it still has to manage the remaining possessions. Here the fourth quarter reduced Cleveland’s cushion substantially. The result supports praise for the surge and scrutiny of the finish at the same time, without requiring a fictional account of the coaches’ conversations.

The available totals do not establish how much of Indiana’s late scoring came against particular lineups or whether Cleveland intentionally changed its pace. Those questions require a possession-level review. What can be said is narrower and firmer: the Cavaliers created enough separation in the third to withstand being outscored in the fourth. The period totals identify where the winning margin was built, even when they cannot explain every tactical cause.

Supporting contributions belong in the picture

Fear the Sword’s early November 21 recap highlighted Donovan Mitchell’s 20 points and Mario Hezonja’s double-double alongside Harden’s 51. Those contributions keep the story from becoming a misleading picture of one player operating without support. The headline total commands attention, but another established scorer and useful frontcourt production still affect how an opponent can distribute its attention and resources. [3]

A double-double does not reveal the quality of every screen, rotation or contest. Nor does a 20-point total tell a reader how many possessions a player helped organize before the final shot. Those limits are worth preserving in a report built from verified results. Counting production accurately is the first step; assigning a complete tactical explanation to every number requires additional evidence.

For Cleveland, the practical value of complementary production is straightforward. An opponent cannot allocate unlimited pressure to one scorer without changing what is available elsewhere. That is a basketball principle, not proof that Indiana used a specific double-team on a specific possession. Harden’s exceptional finishing and the other Cavaliers’ contributions can be discussed together while leaving unverified play descriptions out of the account.

The Cup gives November games a second framework

This game was played during the Emirates NBA Cup’s group stage. The league’s official format guide says each team plays four designated group games, with the six group winners and one additional team from each conference advancing to the knockout rounds. The championship is scheduled for December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Group-stage games also count toward the regular-season standings. [4]

That overlap gives a November result more than one use. The win matters to Cleveland’s regular record, while the designated tournament schedule creates another route for comparing teams. It would be premature to turn one victory into a qualification announcement without checking every relevant group result and tiebreaker. The verified story here is the game Cleveland won, rather than a Cup outcome the final score alone cannot establish.

The format also makes precision about dates useful. A strong Friday performance does not mean a team has already reached a December knockout game. The tournament’s next stage is a separate competitive threshold. Readers can appreciate the immediate result while keeping the wider bracket question open until the necessary standings and results are settled.

Harden’s scoring gave Cleveland a powerful answer to the night’s central challenge: producing enough offense to win. The third quarter supplied the decisive separation, and Indiana’s fourth-quarter response made the finishing margin more demanding than that earlier lead suggested. The Cavaliers leave with the victory and a memorable individual performance, along with a clear reason to examine how a 22-point cushion became nine before the final horn.

Sources

[1] Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers official scorer’s report — NBA. November 20, 2026.

[2] James Harden scores 51 points to propel Cleveland past Indiana — Joe Reedy, Associated Press; ABC News syndication. November 20, 2026.

[3] Harden’s 51 points leads Cavs over the Pacers — Fear the Sword. November 21, 2026, 12:35 a.m. Eastern.

[4] Emirates NBA Cup 101 Rules format and how it works — NBA official release. Updated October 28, 2026.

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