James Gunn Announces New DC Studios Movies with Superman, Batman, Swamp Thing, and More!

DC Studios is revealing the new shape of its franchise, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm. Superman will be guiding us into this promising future; a slate of films such as Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing and The Authority are now on deck for upcoming releases!

HBO Max is also premiering an array of exclusive TV series, including the highly-anticipated Lanterns, Creature Commandos, Booster Gold, Waller and Paradise Lost. In addition, there is a Supergirl project in development; however, it remains to be seen if this version of the character will coincide with The Flash. Gunn and Safran’s inauguration as Co-CEOs of DC Studios a year ago has solidified the promising future for this entertainment powerhouse.

James Gunn, who is writing the script for Superman: Legacy plans to direct the project. Furthermore, The Brave and the Bold will feature a brand-new actor as Batman which in no way impedes upon any future projects such as The Batman Part 2 or Joker: Folie à Deux.

In place of this, the movie will encompass all members of the Bat-Family and center around Bruce Wayne teaming up with his biological son Damien Wayne. Swamp Thing will be a fresh reboot, independent from the HBO Max/DC Universe series that was launched in recent years. Simultaneously, The Authority is set to introduce an entirely new super team into the franchise.

On the television side of things, Lanterns is an reimagined take on Green Lantern Corps that will center around Hal Jordon and John Stewart – a show which was described as DC’s own variation of True Detective. In addition, James Gunn’s subsequent projects after both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are set to be devoted specifically to Amanda Waller in the series ‘Waller’.

In Paradise Lost, the story centers on Wonder Woman’s homeland of Themyscira prior to her birth. Meanwhile, Booster Gold will follow in its namesake’s time-traveling footsteps. Creature Commandos is the only cartoon so far with 7 episodes written by Gunn himself; and he also promised that whoever are cast as voice actors for this series will make appearances in live action!

Warner Bros. Discovery is revolutionizing the way they operate since their grand merger, and CEO David Zaslav has taken step to ensure a successful future for the company. He cancelled upcoming releases such as Batgirl and Wonder Twins in order to capitalize on tax write-offs; he even committed to DC Comics that Superman will return at center stage of the cinematic world!

After the Warner Bros. Discovery team appointed Safran and Gunn to lead their organization, they gleefully released a statement expressing their enthusiasm for the position.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits the theater on March 17th!