James Gunn Acknowledges the Overlooked Champions of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Published on May 12th, 2023 | Updated on May 12th, 2023 | By FanFest

James Gunn Celebrates the Unsung Heroes Behind the Alien Characters in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘

The remarkable world of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is renowned for its captivating interstellar escapades, as the Guardians traverse various extraterrestrial realms, leaving an indelible mark on the cosmos.

Throughout their daring missions, the Guardians have encountered a multitude of alien species, each crafted with intricate details that bring them to life. Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of practical effects experts, makeup artists, prosthetics specialists, and designers work tirelessly to realize these imaginative creatures, and their efforts were particularly significant in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Unsung heroes of #GotGVol3. These women played numerous Humanimals across shooting and were absolute troopers the whole way. Makeup by @LegacyEffects. #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3 pic.twitter.com/3EnFvjCHGw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2023

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Twitter, Gunn expressed his deep appreciation for the women who played numerous Humanimals in the film. These talented extras portrayed creatures resembling kangaroos, vampire bats, turtles, and cockroaches, enduring extensive makeup and costume transformations. While the Guardians themselves, like Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Yondu, Ayesha, Adam Warlock, and the High Evolutionary, receive well-deserved recognition, Gunn highlighted the importance of acknowledging the background players who contributed to the film’s rich tapestry.

Let us give a round of applause to the unsung heroes who brought the diverse and captivating alien characters of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to life.