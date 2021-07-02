James Franco Is Paying $2.2 Million For Sexual Misconduct To Settle Lawsuit!

So, everyone knows about James Franco and the sexual misconduct accusations. The accusations are so severe they may have ripped the longtime friendship of Franco and Seth Rogen. Now, James Franco is paying $2.2 million for sexual misconduct, in order to settle his lawsuit. That’s a lot of money, but it sounds like he should be paying every penny of it.

The lawsuit included Franco, his acting school, and some former students of his school. Two students got together and sued him using a class-action lawsuit against his Studio 4 acting school, which he created himself.

This is where things get creepy… the former students claim they were coerced by Franco, and others, into committing sexual acts while being filmed. If this is true it certainly paints Franco in a really, really bad light…

So, to this day, Franco and the other defendants are adamant that what the girls are accusing them of didn’t happen. It should also be mentioned the amount of $2,235,000 has not been approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge.

Franco, though he denies everything, says that the girls have at least raised some important issues.

“While Defendants continue to deny the allegations in the Complaint, they acknowledge that Plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties strongly believe that now is a critical time to focus on addressing the mistreatment of women in Hollywood,” the joint statement on behalf of Franco and his former students reads. “All agree on the need to make sure that no one in the entertainment industry — regardless of race, religion, disability, ethnicity, background, gender or sexual orientation — faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind.”

Regardless, we hope that this thing gets settled properly. If Franco really did the things these women are accusing him of, we hope he gets brought to justice. Hopefully he really can improve the way women are treated in Hollywood. $2.2 million won’t be enough for that, though.