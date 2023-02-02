James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Titanic’ Probably had Room for Jack on the Door

The intricacy of James Cameron’s ego will one day be discussed in academic dissertations. While it may seem exaggerated, the creator behind Aliens, Terminator 2 and True Lies has earned such entitlement with his accomplishments — even if Avatar was not well-received by some critics.

Now is the perfect time for James Cameron to rein in his pride, as Avatar: The Way of Water will provide more than enough financial compensation. Though it may only be fleeting, a momentary humility from such an acclaimed filmmaker—especially considering the movie’s legacy-cementing meme status—would make history and would be worth capturing on camera.

.@GMA FIRST LOOK: @natgeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” will settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived?@JimCameron@natgeotv pic.twitter.com/OkKCXaEkvF — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2023

In the National Geographic documentary, Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, an exploration of how accurately “Titanic” mirrored real-life events, James Cameron and a team of investigators finally attempted to resolve the everlasting dilemma – could Jack have lived if he had stayed on that fateful night?

Judging from the video above, it appears that most of the scenarios suggested Jack’s survival. Cameron seemed to accept this result enthusiastically, even if he was a bit hesitant about it.

Although Cameron could not have anticipated Jack’s animal-like stress, it was still theoretically possible for him to survive the situation. Nevertheless, given the limited timeframe Rose and Jack had available and considering all of the factors involved in their success, this questionable outcome casts doubt on whether they were able to make it out alive or not.

If you are looking for the chance to prove your viewpoint on Jack’s untimely demise, then Titanic is providing that opportunity this Valentine’s Day. In honor of its 25th anniversary, the movie will be returning to cinemas and giving everyone a close look at every pixel so they can finally settle their debate for good!