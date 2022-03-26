‘James Bond’ Reality Competition Series Coming to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s acquisition of the James Bond franchise has produced its first fruit, and it’s not what we were expecting. While the future of James Bond on the big screen following Daniel Craig‘s departure is uncertain, Prime Video has greenlit a reality competition series in which individuals will attempt to mimic the death-defying stunts that 007 is famous for.

As initially reported by Variety, Amazon is bringing on board long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for James Bond’s Road to a Million, which will chronicle contestants racing across the world in search of a million bucks. The eight-part series will follow individuals as they compete in an international journey to win the ultimate cash award of £1 million ($1.3 million).

The show will be filmed in many of the famous locations featured throughout Bond history, and it is referred to as a “cinematic format” that will put the contestants’ brains to the test. Participants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly solve questions that are hidden throughout various sites in order for them to advance to the next stage.

72 Films and MGM Television produced ‘007’s Road to a Million.’ Amazon recently acquired the rights to old Hollywood studio MGM for $8.5 million, making it their biggest acquisition from the merger. Though they now have the rights to such brands as Robocop and Rocky, Amazon’s most valuable asset from the MGM collaboration is undoubtedly the James Bond franchise. However, producers have said that future films will be theatrical experiences despite reports that future films would be released on streaming.

Amazon is developing a television series based on this popular book that will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime in over 240 countries. Despite the fact that specifics are unclear, it’s rumored that the search for the seventh actor to play James Bond will begin sometime in 2022.