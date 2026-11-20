Spend a few minutes with the trailers for Dr. No, Moonraker and Casino Royale and you’ll see three very different ideas of what a James Bond movie can be. One sells the promise of a cool, unnervingly calm spy. Another sends him into orbit. The third brings him back down to earth and asks what becoming 007 might cost him. That range is why a Bond rewatch is worth planning around your mood as much as the rankings.

This watch guide follows the 26-film selection covered by Eden Gordon at Mental Floss. It includes the 25 Eon-produced theatrical films and Sean Connery’s Never Say Never Again. The percentages are Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer scores, which reflect the share of positive critic reviews and can change. Films with the same percentage are tied by score.

A good three-film sampler is Goldfinger for the classic formula, The Spy Who Loved Me for the spectacle and Casino Royale for the reinvention. If one trailer grabs you more than the others, start there. The Craig films reward watching in release order, while most of the earlier adventures work well on their own.

The five Bond films above 90%

Goldfinger (1964) · 99%

Watch how much of the franchise is already in place here. Sean Connery’s third outing pairs the Aston Martin DB5 with Oddjob’s lethal hat and an antagonist who has the confidence to explain himself. The little flourishes are what make this the easiest entry point for anyone curious about classic Bond.

Goldfinger trailer. Watch on YouTube.

From Russia with Love (1963) · 97%

The Istanbul setting and the Orient Express give Connery’s second film an atmosphere that later entries rarely recapture. Robert Shaw’s Red Grant spends much of the film watching and waiting, and that patience makes him formidable. Put this first on your watchlist if you like spy stories where the smallest mistake matters.

From Russia with Love trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Dr. No (1962) · 95%

There’s a satisfying economy to the first feature in the Eon series. The Jamaica setting, Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder and Connery’s unhurried delivery do much of the work. For a double feature, follow it with Goldfinger and see how quickly the series went from a lean adventure to a full-blown spectacle.

Dr. No theatrical trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Bonus Dr. No clip featuring Bond’s introduction. Watch on YouTube.

Casino Royale (2006) · 94%

Daniel Craig begins his run with a Bond who makes mistakes and has to live with them. Martin Campbell makes a poker table feel as consequential as the opening chase, and Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd gives the film its emotional weight. Anyone starting with Craig should begin here.

Casino Royale trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Skyfall (2012) · 92%

Roger Deakins’ photography is worth a big screen all by itself. The Shanghai fight turns an almost wordless sequence into a play of silhouettes and color. Judi Dench’s M also gets one of her strongest showcases, making the film a good pick for anyone who has followed her from the Brosnan years.

Skyfall trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The strongest contenders from 77% to 83%

No Time to Die (2021) · 83%

The opening sequence makes the most of Matera’s steep streets and stone buildings, and Craig has room to play a Bond who has already tried walking away. This works best after the other four Craig films, since its biggest moments depend on relationships the series spent years setting up.

No Time to Die trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) · 83%

If you have time for one Roger Moore film, start here. The ski-jump opening gets right to the point, and the amphibious Lotus is one of Q Branch’s most memorable cars. Barbara Bach’s Soviet agent gives Bond a partner with her own agenda, while Richard Kiel makes Jaws instantly recognizable.

The Spy Who Loved Me trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Thunderball (1965) · 83%

For a sense of what Bond mania looked like in the mid-1960s, spend an evening with this one. The Bahamas locations and extended underwater set pieces push the series into widescreen event territory. The slower rhythm of the diving scenes is part of the experience, especially if you watch the trailer first.

Thunderball trailer. Watch on YouTube.

GoldenEye (1995) · 80%

Martin Campbell had to introduce Pierce Brosnan after a six-year gap between Bond films. The opening bungee jump takes care of the reintroduction, and Sean Bean gives the story a former ally who knows exactly how 007 operates. It’s the natural starting point for a Brosnan marathon.

GoldenEye trailer. Watch on YouTube.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) · 80%

George Lazenby’s sole film benefits enormously from Diana Rigg, whose Tracy makes the romance feel central to the story. The Swiss mountain setting gives the action a distinct look, and the movie’s willingness to let a scene land quietly makes it a rewarding second watch.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Licence to Kill (1989) · 79%

Timothy Dalton’s second film lets Bond make a decision his bosses cannot endorse and follows the consequences. Robert Davi’s Franz Sanchez belongs to the world of late-1980s crime thrillers, which suits the more personal stakes. Pair this with Casino Royale and the family resemblance is easy to see.

Licence to Kill trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The Living Daylights (1987) · 77%

Dalton’s debut begins with brisk physical action and gives him an unusually tender rapport with Maryam d’Abo’s Kara. The cello case’s appearance in a snowy escape is a reminder that his tenure still had room for an inventive gag. This is the better introduction to Dalton before his darker second film.

The Living Daylights trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The middle of the rankings from 60% to 74%

You Only Live Twice (1967) · 74%

Ken Adam’s enormous volcano set is the main attraction, and Donald Pleasence’s Blofeld supplies an image that generations of spy spoofs would borrow. The film’s depiction of Japan also has dated elements worth recognizing. As a sample of how huge 1960s Bond could get, it’s hard to top.

You Only Live Twice trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Never Say Never Again (1983) · 70%

An older Connery returns in this independently produced Bond film, which adapts the same underlying story as Thunderball. Klaus Maria Brandauer’s Largo gives the familiar setup a different energy. Watching both versions together is a fun way to see how two productions nearly two decades apart approached the same material.

Never Say Never Again trailer. Watch on YouTube.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) · 67%

After the spacebound scale of Moonraker, Moore spends more of this film on skis, rocks and roads. Carole Bouquet’s Melina has a personal reason to stay with the mission, and the climbing sequence makes excellent use of height and silence. Try it if you’d like a more grounded Moore adventure.

For Your Eyes Only trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Live and Let Die (1973) · 65%

Roger Moore’s first Bond comes with a Paul McCartney and Wings theme, a long bayou boat chase and a villain played by Yaphet Kotto. It is also very much a product of its era, including its treatment of Caribbean culture. The trailer has a sound and attitude all its own.

Live and Let Die trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Spectre (2015) · 63%

The Mexico City opening is a reason to put this on the big screen if you can. Its apparent continuous movement through the Day of the Dead celebrations is a striking introduction to a movie that then spends much of its time reconnecting Craig’s run to older Bond mythology.

Spectre trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Quantum of Solace (2008) · 63%

Start this one shortly after Casino Royale. Craig carries the restlessness of the previous film into a compact, fast-cut sequel, and Olga Kurylenko’s Camille has a purpose of her own from the start. The pair makes more sense as a double feature than as two isolated picks.

Quantum of Solace trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) · 63%

Connery’s last Eon-produced Bond has casinos, desert highways and a Las Vegas sense of humor. Jill St. John’s Tiffany Case brings plenty of personality to the journey, and Shirley Bassey’s title song makes an impression before the plot has even started. This is a good pick for the series’ campier side.

Diamonds Are Forever trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Moonraker (1979) · 60%

There is a very specific kind of pleasure in seeing this film commit to a space station and zero-gravity action. The pre-title skydiving stunt still has real bite, too. Moore’s relaxed delivery keeps the whole enterprise moving even when the hardware threatens to steal the picture.

Moonraker trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The lower-scoring Bond films from 38% to 57%

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) · 57%

Michelle Yeoh’s Wai Lin is the reason to revisit this one. The motorbike chase plays as a genuine two-person stunt, and a plot driven by the power of a media empire has kept its hook. If GoldenEye is your first Brosnan, this makes an energetic follow-up.

Tomorrow Never Dies trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Die Another Day (2002) · 56%

Halle Berry makes an entrance that calls back to Dr. No, one of several winks in a film released on the series’ 40th anniversary. The ice palace and invisible Aston Martin capture how far the Brosnan era pushed its gadgets. Follow it with Casino Royale for a striking change in tone.

Die Another Day trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) · 50%

Sophie Marceau gives Elektra King a presence that outlasts the film’s bigger effects, and the opening Thames pursuit is a fine piece of London action. This also marks Desmond Llewelyn’s last appearance as Q, a small moment that means more if you’ve watched several eras of Bond.

The World Is Not Enough trailer. Watch on YouTube.

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) · 43%

Christopher Lee makes Scaramanga worth the trip. His island hideout and the funhouse built around his showdown with Bond have the feel of a separate thriller tucked into a Moore adventure. The film is uneven, but Lee’s self-possession gives Moore an opponent who can hold the screen with him.

The Man with the Golden Gun trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Octopussy (1983) · 41%

The train sequence shows what this late Moore entry can do when it leans on practical action and a ticking clock. It also brings back Maud Adams, who previously appeared in The Man with the Golden Gun in a different role. It’s a rewarding detail for anyone watching the films as a series.

Octopussy trailer. Watch on YouTube.

A View to a Kill (1985) · 38%

Start with Duran Duran’s theme and stay for Grace Jones and Christopher Walken. Their performances give Moore’s farewell a jolt whenever they take over the screen, and the Golden Gate Bridge finale gives the film an unmistakable setting. The score tells you where critics landed. The trailer tells you why fans still remember it.

A View to a Kill trailer. Watch on YouTube.

Where to go after your first Bond film

If the tradecraft is what pulled you in, follow From Russia with Love with The Living Daylights. For big sets and big stunts, try You Only Live Twice and The Spy Who Loved Me back to back. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service makes an especially interesting companion to the Craig run because it gives Bond’s private life real weight long before the series made that a continuing storyline.

For more 007 coverage, read FanFest’s reporting on the next James Bond film.

The Aston Martin DB5 used in GoldenEye, photographed by Bertel Schmitt. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Image displayed at a reduced size.

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