Jaden Smith Says Mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, Influenced Family’s Psychedelic Drug Use

Jaden Smith Credits His Mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, for Introducing Psychedelics to Their Family

During his appearance at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Jaden Smith, the 24-year-old son of Jada Pinkett Smith, revealed that his mother was the first in their family to explore psychedelic drugs.

“It was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden said, acknowledging Jada Pinkett Smith’s influence. He explained that she had been on this path for a long time before others in the family followed suit and found their own ways of exploring psychedelics.

Jaden shared that these drugs, despite being mostly illegal in the United States, have brought him a heightened sense of “empathy,” particularly in relation to his siblings.

“Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” Jaden expressed, referring to his sister Willow, 22, and his half-brother Trey, 30. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

He also stated that engaging in psychedelic experiences together has helped them break free from old patterns of thinking that led to arguments. It has allowed them to open their minds, resolve conflicts, and create room for growth and healing.

While psychedelic substances such as ayahuasca, LSD, and MDMA are federally illegal in the U.S., there has been some progress in decriminalization. States like Oregon and Colorado have decriminalized magic mushrooms.

According to an article published by UC Berkeley, psychedelic experiences have the potential to positively impact one’s emotional state by increasing present-moment awareness and enhancing positive emotions.

However, it is important to note that these drugs can also have adverse effects such as psychosis, sleep disturbances, temporary depression, and memory impairment, as stated on the National Institutes of Health’s website.

In a previous episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s now-canceled show “Red Table Talk,” she and Jaden openly discussed their use of mushrooms. Jada shared that she had turned to plant medicine to address her depression, and it had a profound impact on her well-being.

Jaden, on the other hand, revealed that his initial experimentation with mushrooms stemmed from curiosity but led to an experience where he gained a deeper understanding of ego. He described a transformative moment of ego dissolution that profoundly changed him.

Jaden believes that when guided by professionals, the use of psychedelics can help individuals break down emotional barriers and navigate past traumas, leading to mystical experiences.

Interestingly, Jaden’s father, Will Smith, has also had his own encounters with psychedelics. He recounted a “hellish” trip on ayahuasca during his time in Peru more than a decade ago. Despite the initial turmoil, he ultimately found a sense of calm and learned to handle life’s challenges and setbacks.

It is essential to approach psychedelic substances with caution and under proper guidance to ensure safety and minimize potential risks.