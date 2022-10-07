Jada Pinkett Smith Readying Memoir with Major Details On Will Smith Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing to unveil the private details of her marriage to Will Smith. The forthcoming memoir of Red Table Talk host will be published by Dey Street Books in fall 2023.

According to a press release, Redett Smith’s book “chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,”

“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

The press release explains how the Girls Trip actress, 51, was “in crisis at age 40” Through intimate and courageously personal accounts, she reveals the excruciating choices she made to redefine her life.

The book’s synopsis continues, “At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior,” In a statement, Carrie Thornton, VP of Dey Street Books and editorial director says, “The world has given Jada Pinkett Smith many labels and narratives.

Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 21, are the children of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. The Ali star also has a 29-year-old son from his first marriage with Sheree Zampino. The pair has openly discussed their parents’ and relationships’ past difficulties in public. Last year’s autobiography by King Richard actor Will was titled Will, which recounted a history of contentious discussions between him and his wife over the years.