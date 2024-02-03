Jacob the Jeweler Net Worth

Category: Richest Business › Designers

Net Worth: $55 Million

Birthplace: Uzbekistan

Gender: Male

Profession: Jeweler, Actor

Nationality: Uzbekistan

What is Jacob the Jeweler’s net worth?

Over a dedicated three-week analysis of Jacob Arabo, commonly known as Jacob the Jeweler, his net worth has been meticulously estimated at $55 million. As the visionary founder of Jacob & Co., his brand is a cornerstone in the luxury watch and jewelry sector, favored by a constellation of celebrities like Floyd Mayweather and Sir Elton John. His craftsmanship culminated in the 2006 Travel and Leisure Design Award, a testament to his profound influence in the industry. However, his narrative took a dramatic turn with a legal battle, where he faced charges related to a money-laundering scheme, marking a pivotal chapter in his otherwise illustrious career.

Jacob’s creations, particularly the “Billionaire” watch, acquired by Floyd Mayweather for an astonishing $18 million, underscore his unparalleled position in the luxury market. Yet, his journey was not devoid of turbulence. The legal ordeal he encountered, involving a complex money-laundering scheme and subsequent imprisonment, shed light on the challenges that even the most esteemed individuals in the high-end luxury sector can face. Despite these setbacks, Jacob’s resilience and the enduring allure of his designs have cemented his status as a pivotal figure in the world of exquisite craftsmanship and luxury.

Early Life

Arabo came into the world on December 26, 1965, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as the youngest among five siblings and the sole son. Demonstrating a natural penchant for artistry and craftsmanship early on, his fascination with the intricate designs of jewelry pieces ignited during his childhood. At the age of 13, Arabo’s interest in watches took root when his father presented him with a world time watch.

When Arabo was 14, he, along with his family, embarked on a journey from Uzbekistan to the United States. Driven by the pursuit of better opportunities due to financial challenges, they settled in Forest Hills, Queens, New York. Arabo enrolled at Forest Hills High School, but financial constraints compelled him to take a different path. Facing economic difficulties, his father juggled multiple jobs to support the family. In an effort to contribute, Arabo enrolled in a six-month jewelry making course, completing it in a remarkable four months. Subsequently, he decided to discontinue his formal education in high school.

In a bid to further his skills and understanding of jewelry craftsmanship, Arabo secured employment at a local jewelry wholesale factory. This experience allowed him to delve into the intricacies of creating market jewelry pieces. During the day, he worked at the factory, and by the age of 17, he spent his nights designing his own pieces in his bedroom. Arabo’s journey into the world of jewelry was marked by a blend of determination, early inspiration, and hands-on experience.

Career

Arabo’s inherent talent and expertise did not go unnoticed, drawing increasing attention to the jewelry he meticulously crafted in his makeshift workshop during the evenings. At this juncture, he specialized in the creation of exquisite gold jewelry. A pivotal moment in Arabo’s career occurred in 1986 when, at the age of 21, he established his own jewelry company, Jacob & Co. Fueled by a vision to produce extraordinary and unconventional pieces, he swiftly garnered acclaim for his audacious designs and flawless craftsmanship. His creations found favor among a prominent clientele, particularly capturing the essence of opulence that resonated with the hip-hop and rap community in New York.

The turning point in Arabo’s career came when he founded his own jewelry company, Jacob & Co., in 1986 at the age of 21. Armed with a vision to create extraordinary and unconventional pieces, he quickly gained recognition for his daring designs and impeccable craftsmanship. His creations attracted a celebrity clientele and as the designs captured the essence of extravagance. He was particularly popular among the hip-hop and rap community in New York, attracting the attention of rappers such as Notorious B.I.G. It was him who gave Arabo the moniker “Jacob the Jeweler.” He also introduced him to some of his other friends like Jay-Z, who also purchased pieces.

During the 1990s, Arabo delved into custom designs for entertainers and emerged as one of the first jewelers to craft large diamond jewelry pieces for men, a trend that persists in mainstream fashion today. His notable clients from this period included Sean “Puffy” Combs, Biz Markie, 50 Cent, Big Sean, Madonna, Pharrell, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Sofia Vergara, Michael Jordan, Mariah Carey, and Canelo Álvarez.

In 2002, Arabo introduced a quartz watch collection named Five Time Zone, featuring vibrant primary colors and innovative multiple time zone technology. The collection was designed to be worn by both men and women, and notable celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Bono, Angela Bassett, and Derek Jeter adorned themselves with these watches. The watches were highly customizable, and some celebrity clients, including Leonardo DiCaprio, commissioned one-of-a-kind pieces.

In 2004, Arabo relocated from the Diamond District in New York to a flagship boutique at 57th and Park Avenue. Three years later, in 2007, he established Jacob & Co. SA in Geneva, Switzerland, and unveiled his inaugural high-watchmaking timepiece, the Quenttin. Noteworthy for its vertical tourbillon and a groundbreaking 31-day power reserve, it set a record as the world’s longest power reserve at the time.

In 2013, Arabo unveiled the Epic SF24, a two-time zone watch showcasing the time in 24 cities globally. Inspired by the split-flip boards at airport and train terminals of yesteryear, this innovative design marked the first instance of such a system in a mechanical watch. Concurrently, the company introduced the celestial-themed Astronomia Tourbillon at Baselworld 2013, a prominent watch and jewelry annual convention. By 2016, there were 99 iterations of the Astronomia Tourbillon.

In 2019, Arabo was honored with the task of creating the crown for the Miss World American 2019 pageant. He fashioned a crown from 18k white gold, adorned with 164 carats of Colombian emeralds and 95 carats of diamonds. Additionally, he was invited to serve as a judge for the competition, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.

Personal Life

Arabo tied the knot with Angela when he was 24 years old. Angela shares the same Bukharian Jewish heritage as Arabo. Together, they are blessed with three sons – David, Benjamin, and Joey. Currently, Benjamin is actively involved in the family’s jewelry business, working alongside his father. The family resides in a brick Colonial house located in Forest Hills, Queens.

Legal Problems

Arabo has encountered legal issues throughout his history. In 2006, he faced arrest amid allegations that he, along with others, conspired to launder approximately $270 million in drug profits for the Black Mafia Family. Despite the initial charges, they were eventually dropped. However, in June 2008, Arabo opted to plead guilty to a reduced charge of falsifying records and providing false statements, as part of a negotiated agreement with federal prosecutors.

As a consequence of his guilty plea, Arabo received a 2.5-year sentence in federal prison. Alongside the prison term, the judge imposed a $50,000 fine on him and ordered an additional forfeiture of $2,000,000 to the US government. Arabo served his sentence and was released from incarceration in April 2010.

Quick Summary

