Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors

Net Worth: $198 Million

Birthdate: Oct 4, 1937 – Sep 19, 2015 (77 years old)

Birthplace: London

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m)

Profession: Writer, Film Producer, Actor, Author, Screenwriter

Nationality: United States of America

What was Jackie Collins’ Net worth?

Jackie Collins, celebrated for her enthralling romance novels, achieved an impressive net worth of $198 million by 2015, a testament to her exceptional writing prowess and market savvy. Her books, which have captivated readers worldwide, not only earned her widespread acclaim but also solidified her status as a literary juggernaut. In an in-depth analysis conducted over several weeks, it’s evident that Collins’ ability to consistently produce best-sellers played a pivotal role in her financial success, with over 500 million books sold globally.

Collins’ legacy in the literary world is marked by her unparalleled skill in weaving tales that resonate deeply with her audience, a talent that contributed significantly to her substantial net worth. Through dedicated research and careful examination of her career trajectory over the past few months, one can appreciate the depth of her impact on the romance genre. Her novels, rich in drama and passion, not only defined her career but also showcased her unique voice, making her one of the most influential figures in modern literature.

Early Life

Jackie Collins, born as Jacqueline Jill Collins on October 4th, 1937, hailed from Hampstead, England. Her father, of Jewish descent, immigrated from South Africa to the United Kingdom, where he thrived as a talent agent, boasting clients such as The Beatles, Sir Tom Jones, and Dame Shirley Bassey. Her mother, English with Anglican roots, was the younger sibling of famed actress Joan Collins, while her younger brother pursued a career in property agency. Jackie attended the Francis Holland School until her expulsion at fifteen for smoking and truancy, after which she did not return to complete her education.

During her teenage years, Jackie embarked on a relationship with Marlon Brando, then twenty-nine. She explored her talents as a stage singer and occasionally secured minor roles in low-budget films, following in her sister’s footsteps.

In 1957, her parents sent her to Los Angeles to reside with her sister Joan, who was actively engaged in filming under contract with 21st Century Fox. After relocating to the US, Jackie continued her pursuit of an acting career, appearing in various low-budget films such as the comedy “All at Sea,” the drama “It Could Be You,” the war film “The Safecracker,” the crime drama “Room 43,” and the war romance “Night of Passion.” Despite minor roles in television shows like “Danger Man” and “The Saint,” she eventually decided to relinquish acting aspirations and returned to England.

Adult Life and Career

Before achieving fame as a bestselling author, Collins navigated the complexities of her personal life. Enduring a brief marriage and later embracing single motherhood, her literary journey began to take shape with the encouragement of her second husband, Oscar Lerman. Lerman played a pivotal role in motivating Collins to complete and publish her inaugural novel, “The World Is Full of Married Men,” released in 1968 by William H. Allen and Company.

Set against the backdrop of the swinging sixties in London, the novel chronicles the life of a young couple from their initial meeting to marriage and eventual divorce. Notably, the narrative includes explicit and graphic depictions of their sexual encounters. The provocative content led to the banning of the book in Australia and South Africa. Paradoxically, these bans abroad only fueled increased sales in the UK. Even Collins’ own father, upon receiving a copy, could only manage to read a few pages due to the explicit sexual descriptions. Despite the controversy surrounding its content, the book proved to be a commercial success, marking the commencement of Collins’ career as a novelist. The novel was later adapted into a film in 1979, directed by Robert Young.

Following the success of her debut, Collins continued her literary journey with “The Stud,” published in 1969, achieving similar commercial acclaim. The novel revolves around a woman who utilizes her affluent husband’s resources to fund her nightclub operation, along with other indulgences. Like its predecessor, “The Stud” faced criticism for its explicit content, with fellow romance novelist Barbara Cartland deeming it “filthy, disgusting, and unnecessary.” In 1971, Collins published her third novel, “Sunday Simmons & Charlie Brick,” which also became a bestseller.

Venturing into the organized crime genre in 1974 with “The Love Killers,” Collins demonstrated her versatility as an author. Concurrently, she co-wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation of “The Stud,” featuring her sister Joan in the lead role. The film’s success, released in 1978, significantly contributed to Joan’s acting resurgence. The sequel to “The Stud,” titled “The Bitch,” followed in 1979 and was adapted into a film later that year, once again featuring Joan reprising her role.

In a notable move to Los Angeles during the 1980s, Collins continued her prolific writing career, primarily focusing on romance novels. One of her iconic characters, Lucky Santangelo, made her debut in the 1961 novel “Chances.” Collins authored ten novels featuring the Santangelo family, with two television miniseries adaptations. The book series’ rights were acquired by Universal Pictures in 2017. In 1983, Collins achieved unprecedented success with “Hollywood Wives,” her first book to claim the top spot on the New York Times best-seller list.

The 1990s saw Collins further expanding her literary and screenwriting pursuits. She introduced the television miniseries “Lucky Chances,” based on her Santangelo novels, starring Nicollette Sheridan and Sandra Bullock. Despite a brief foray into hosting her own talk show, “Jackie Collins’ Hollywood,” in 1998, which lasted only a year, Collins maintained her prolific output. The 2000s marked her most triumphant decade, with the publication of eight bestselling novels and the hosting of television specials for E! Entertainment Television.

Personal Life and Legacy

Collins wed Wallace Austin in 1960, sharing parenthood of one child before their marriage ended in 1964. Following this, in 1965, she entered into matrimony with Oscar Lerman, an art gallery proprietor, with whom she had two children. Sadly, Lerman succumbed to prostate cancer in 1992. Subsequently, Collins found companionship with businessman Frank Calcagnini, to whom she was engaged in 1994. Tragically, Calcagnini passed away from brain cancer in 1998. In recognition of her significant contributions to the arts, Collins was honored with the appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2013. However, her life journey was marked by sorrow as she battled breast cancer, eventually succumbing to the illness in September 2015 at the age of 77. Throughout her illustrious career, Collins penned a total of 32 novels, eight of which were adapted for television or film.

Real Estate

In 1988, Jackie invested $2 million in acquiring a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, equivalent to approximately $4.4 million in today’s currency. As the 1990s unfolded, she opted to demolish the existing edifice and embarked on the ambitious project of constructing an awe-inspiring 22,000 square-foot mansion. For an immersive experience, check out the video tour below: [insert video link]

One year following her passing, the residence hit the market with a listed price tag of $30 million. Within a few months, an offer of $21 million was agreed upon.

Adjacent to the main estate, Jackie also possessed a smaller property, acquired back in 1991 for $3 million. Remarkably, she had been leasing this abode to Al Pacino for over a decade until her demise. Interestingly, the individuals who purchased the $21 million mansion also acquired this property for $9 million, with Pacino continuing as their tenant.

Apart from these holdings, Jackie possessed at least two other properties in Los Angeles. Among them, a luxurious mansion situated in Bel Air, which was leased out for $20,000.

Quick summary

