Jack Hanna, Famed Zookeeper, Amid Alzheimer’s Battle, Can’t Remember Family

Jack Hanna, the beloved zookeeper and TV personality, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His condition has worsened in recent years, and he now struggles to remember even basic things, such as his wife’s name.

In a profile published by The Columbus Dispatch, Hanna’s wife, Suzi, said that her husband can no longer remember huge chunks of his life, including his time as director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He also has difficulty recognizing his children, and he often forgets where he is or what he is doing.

“It’s hard,” Suzi said. “Real hard some days. But he took care of me all those years, and so it’s my turn to take care of him.”

Hanna’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis has also had a profound impact on his public life. He has been forced to step back from his many television appearances, and he can no longer travel or meet with fans.

“The Jack people knew isn’t here anymore,” Suzi said. “But pieces of my husband are. And I’m going to hang onto them for as long as I can.”

Hanna’s story is a reminder of the devastating impact that Alzheimer’s can have on individuals and families. It is also a call to action for more research into the disease and better care for those who are affected by it.

